PHOTOS: At Rocky Mountain Showdown, Rams down 17-3 at half

DENVER – At the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown, Colorado State University was down 17-3 after the first half and throughout the third quarter against University of Colorado.

During the third quarter, CSU had two touchdowns called back. 

DENVER – The Colorado State Football Team prepares to take the field in the tunnel at Sports Authority Stadium prior to the Rocky Mountain Showdown Kick Off. At the half, the Rams were down 17-3. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – CAM the Ram sits ready for his special appearance at the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1. The Rams were down 17- 3 at half time. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – Colorado State Senior Evan Colorito makes a tackle on a CU player during the first quarter of action during the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The Rams were down 17- 3 at half. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – Colorado State defensive lineman Jakob Buys celebrates a sack during the first quarter of action against the Colorado Buffalos during the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup runs after making a catch during the second quarter of action against the Colorado Buffalos during the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1. The Rams were down 17-3 at half time. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – A member of the Air Force ROTC leads pushups after a Colorado State field goal during the second quarter of the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – Colorado State University students occupy the student section at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium during the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

 

