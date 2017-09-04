Rocky Mountain Collegian

Photo story: Summer season wraps up at Holiday Twin Drive-In

"Baby Driver" showed as the last movie of the drive-in season at Holiday Twin. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Radio frequency provides movie sound to cars at the drive-in at Holiday Twin. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Holiday Twin Drive-In had their final showing over the weekend. They are now closed for the season. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
The drive-in makes their profits entirely off of their concession sales. They serve a wide variety of snacks from popcorn and candy, to freshly grilled burgers and hot dogs. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Getting to the drive-in early provides time to get snack and enjoy the sunset before movies start at dusk. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Holiday Twin Drive-In had a great line-up of summer hits to close out their season this weekend. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

