Photo gallery: The best costumes at Tour de Fat

This giant fish was made out of CDs, tinfoil, mesh and plants. It glistened while swimming in the crowd for Tour de Fat Saturday Afternoon. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
"The Crabs" were excited to participate in the Tour de Fat parade Saturday afternoon. They are "the crabs your mother warned you about". Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
One Punch Man took his car for a spin in the Tour de Fat parade Saturday evening. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
This younger Tour de Fat participant rode in style with her low-rider, fat-tire bicycle Saturday afternoon. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
MyHandleBar cheerfully cruised down the street for Phyllis' 80th birthday Saturday afternoon in the Tour de Fat parade. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
"Team 'Merica" was not afraid to show their buns during the Tour de Fat parade Saturday afternoon in Old Town. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
A group of life guards are prepared for safety as they ride through the Tour de Fat parade Saturday afternoon. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
One of the longest trains of people without one vehicle was a group that started with a wheelchair, and gradually transitioned from rollerskates to skateboards. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Many Tour de FAt participants decorated their bikes in extravegant and colorful ways. This bike held a fruit basket, flowers, and topped off with a shark bell. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Faires were sprinkled throughout the Tour de Fat participants Saturday afternoon. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Colonel Sanders rode in the Tour de Fat parade Saturday afternoon, accompanied by his rubber chicken and bucket of fried goodness. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
"Hell on Wheel" is a unicycle club that took their wheels out for a spin during Tour de Fat on Saturday. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Two butterflies ride in the Tour de Fat parade Saturday afternoon, followed by their butterfly catcher. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
This Tour de Fat group drive a bicycle that held six people during the parade Saturday afternoon in downton Fort Collins. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
This Tour de Fat participant rode on a massive unicorn, waving to the people of the crowd Satuday afternoon. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Erin poses with the bicycle she decorated for the Tour de Fat parade Saturday afternoon. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Some costumes got political in the Tour de Fat parade Saturday. This participant dressed up as "King Midas Trump". Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Rod from The Price is Right ran down the street in his giant game wheel Saturday in the parade. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
A multi-colored bunny and "Gunther" ride before The Price is Right wheel in the parade Saturday afternoon. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
This Wookie dressed up in an orange suit to participate in the Tour de Fat parade Saturday afternoon. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Many traditional Santa Clause's and families were found at Tour de Fat Saturday. This Santa dressed for the warm weather and kept the look tropical, yet festive. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Many bizzare costumes were worn by Tour de Fat participants Saturday afternoon, including aliens in bodysuits. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Elliot and ET participated in Tour de Fat festivities Saturday afternoon. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Beanie Babies made a come back during the 2017 Tour de Fat parade Saturday afternoon. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
A group in the Tour de Fat parade kept the spirit alive with their "Tire de Fat" costumes Saturday afternoon. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
"Beauty is in the eye of the beer-holder, according to these Tour de Fat participants. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Tour de Fat would not be complete without a blow up T-Rex costume. This year, the festival was twice as lucky. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
A family of pirates cruise along as the captain salutes spectators at Tour de Fat Satuday morning. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Tour de Fat takes place in Old Town over Labor Day weekend. Hundreds of people were decked out in extravagent costumes and pimped out bicycles. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Among the crowds of Tour de Fat were many pirate crews, accompanied with their ships and sails. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian
Tour de Fat takes place in Old Town over Labor Day weekend. Hundreds of people were decked out in extravagent costumes and pimped out bicycles. Photo by Olive Ancell | Collegian

Collegian photographer Kaitlyn Ancell can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com.

