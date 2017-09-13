Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Advertise with us

PFA rescues hiker near Horsetooth Reservoir

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News

Responders from Poudre Fire Authority rescued a man near Horestooth Reservoir yesterday evening.

The man reportedly fell while climbing at Duncan’s Ridge near Horsetooth Reservoir, according to a post on PFA’s official Facebook page. 

Crews responded to a report at 4:55 p.m. that a man in his 20s fell 40 feet while climbing Duncan’s Ridge. UCHealth Life Line’s air ambulance saw the man and verified his location. PFA’s crew hiked in and found the hiker at 5:15 p.m.

According to PFA’s Facebook post, the man was transported to an area hospital with significant injuries after rescuers utilized a high-angle system with ropes and a rescue basket.

The hiker’s identity has not been released for privacy reasons. 

Collegian news director Haley Candelario can be reached at hcandelario@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

Recent Articles:

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources