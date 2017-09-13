PFA rescues hiker near Horsetooth Reservoir

Responders from Poudre Fire Authority rescued a man near Horestooth Reservoir yesterday evening.

The man reportedly fell while climbing at Duncan’s Ridge near Horsetooth Reservoir, according to a post on PFA’s official Facebook page.

Crews responded to a report at 4:55 p.m. that a man in his 20s fell 40 feet while climbing Duncan’s Ridge. UCHealth Life Line’s air ambulance saw the man and verified his location. PFA’s crew hiked in and found the hiker at 5:15 p.m.

According to PFA’s Facebook post, the man was transported to an area hospital with significant injuries after rescuers utilized a high-angle system with ropes and a rescue basket.

The hiker’s identity has not been released for privacy reasons.

Collegian news director Haley Candelario can be reached at hcandelario@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.