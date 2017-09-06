Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

OtterShop flagship store opens in Old Town

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Featured, Features

Location: 151 West Mountain Ave. 

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

 

Old Town has been home to Otter Products’ corporate office for years. As of this summer, Old Town is home to Otter Products’ exclusive flagship store as well. 

The Fort Collins-based business, Otter Products, began in 1998. The company sells coolers and other hardy outdoor supplies, but they are best know for their cell phone accessories including OtterBox and LifeProof products. 

Otter Shop offers different coolers and dry boxes to keep your beer perfect for drinking.
Otter Shop offers different coolers and dry boxes to keep your beer perfect for drinking.

The new store, called Otter Shop, is housed in a 2,500 square foot space next to Walrus Ice Cream and Rio Grande Mexican restaurant. This location is currently the only OtterShop store that exists.

Otter Shop General Manager, Matt Worley, said he is excited to bring OtterProducts into the community in a more hands on way. 

“We are excited to share our stories and tell people how our products came to be and how much fun we have,” Worley said. “We spend a lot of time with our engineers and the people who designed and build our products to get all the backstories on them so people know where they came from and how it is designed to work.”

At Otter Shop, customers can find displays of coolers, tumblers, dry boxes and vaults full of their signature phone cases. Additionally, the store is offering a new service where people can choose custom images to print on their phone cases. While at Otter Shop, customers can also lounge in swing chairs and take selfies in a full-sized Jeep inside the store.

Kristen Tatti, Otter Shop communications manager, said Otter Shop is more about an experience than a transaction. 

The founder of Otter Products, Curt Richardson, loves Jeeps , so now customers can selfie in a full sized Jeep located in the store.
The founder of Otter Products, Curt Richardson, loves Jeeps , so now customers can selfie in a full sized Jeep located in the store.

“While you will find all OtterBox and LifeProof products available there, you’ll also get to learn more about the company and our culture,” Tatti said. “We even have an entire section dedicated to OtterCares, a private foundation that strives to teach youth about entrepreneurship and philanthropy.”

Currently, the store is collaborating with CSU to provide Rams-themed merchandise so fans can show off their school spirit. Otter Products is also planning to collaborate with many events in the community, including ones at the new on-campus stadium.

Customers can find a cool modern place to shop that includes comfy chairs at the new OtterShop.
Customers can find a cool modern place to shop that includes comfy chairs at the new OtterShop.

“I have always appreciated the quality of OtterBox phone cases,” said Cheyenne Bell, a senior Ag Business major at CSU. “It has held through those crazy nights in Old Town, and now I am looking forward to seeing all the other products.”

Worley said Otter Products values community and works to give back to those who support them. For example, the Otter Shop is designed to be easily cleared away so the store can be turned into a space for art shows, beer launches or other unique events to bring the community in Fort Collins a little closer.

“Everything this company does, we hope it helps the community,” Worley said. “We want to see young people grow to become philanthropists, entrepreneurs, inventors. We are not focused on becoming some ‘mega company,’ we just want to give back to the community.”

 

Collegian reporter Sarah Ehrlich can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com and on Twitter @SarahEhrlich96.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources