OtterShop flagship store opens in Old Town

Location: 151 West Mountain Ave.

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Old Town has been home to Otter Products’ corporate office for years. As of this summer, Old Town is home to Otter Products’ exclusive flagship store as well.

The Fort Collins-based business, Otter Products, began in 1998. The company sells coolers and other hardy outdoor supplies, but they are best know for their cell phone accessories including OtterBox and LifeProof products.

The new store, called Otter Shop, is housed in a 2,500 square foot space next to Walrus Ice Cream and Rio Grande Mexican restaurant. This location is currently the only OtterShop store that exists.

Otter Shop General Manager, Matt Worley, said he is excited to bring OtterProducts into the community in a more hands on way.

“We are excited to share our stories and tell people how our products came to be and how much fun we have,” Worley said. “We spend a lot of time with our engineers and the people who designed and build our products to get all the backstories on them so people know where they came from and how it is designed to work.”

At Otter Shop, customers can find displays of coolers, tumblers, dry boxes and vaults full of their signature phone cases. Additionally, the store is offering a new service where people can choose custom images to print on their phone cases. While at Otter Shop, customers can also lounge in swing chairs and take selfies in a full-sized Jeep inside the store.

Kristen Tatti, Otter Shop communications manager, said Otter Shop is more about an experience than a transaction.

“While you will find all OtterBox and LifeProof products available there, you’ll also get to learn more about the company and our culture,” Tatti said. “We even have an entire section dedicated to OtterCares, a private foundation that strives to teach youth about entrepreneurship and philanthropy.”

Currently, the store is collaborating with CSU to provide Rams-themed merchandise so fans can show off their school spirit. Otter Products is also planning to collaborate with many events in the community, including ones at the new on-campus stadium.

“I have always appreciated the quality of OtterBox phone cases,” said Cheyenne Bell, a senior Ag Business major at CSU. “It has held through those crazy nights in Old Town, and now I am looking forward to seeing all the other products.”

Worley said Otter Products values community and works to give back to those who support them. For example, the Otter Shop is designed to be easily cleared away so the store can be turned into a space for art shows, beer launches or other unique events to bring the community in Fort Collins a little closer.

“Everything this company does, we hope it helps the community,” Worley said. “We want to see young people grow to become philanthropists, entrepreneurs, inventors. We are not focused on becoming some ‘mega company,’ we just want to give back to the community.”

Collegian reporter Sarah Ehrlich can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com and on Twitter @SarahEhrlich96.