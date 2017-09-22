No generation or society will be remembered fondly

We are a product of the times we were raised in. Often times we have a habit of thinking about our culture as the pinnacle of all historical development. How could it get better? Why should anything change? “Everyone without exception believes his own native customs, and the religion he was brought up in, to be the best,” wrote Herodotus, an ancient Greek historian.

Although it is an inevitable thing in the world, change is arguably our biggest fear.

“Change means people have to give up some aspect of comfort,” said Ryley Zeller, a sophomore horticulture major at Colorado State University. “Change is daunting.”

Humanity has a horrible track record of ignoring the immoralities of a situation. Our reasoning: This is how it has always been.

“Even if you’re in an awful situation, you’re at least used to it. You can understand it,” said Allie Otte, a sophomore English major at CSU.

Bullying is mostly ignored in our society because the perceived order of the world inhibits intervention. It is a change to the world we know. Someone higher up on the pecking order is thought to deal with it.

Often times we lie to ourselves and say these are truths, although they are not.

The only truth: all societies will be looked upon negatively by future cultures. No matter how far we have come, no matter how progressive and open of a society we believe we that we are, it will be basked in a negative light by future generations.

We tend to confuse our beliefs about gender roles, civil rights and decency with the truth. If history has taught us anything, it is that truth is the most subjective of concepts.

Take civil rights as an example. Today, many believe that all races and ethnicities are equal and all deserve to have equal opportunities and rights regardless of skin color. But 150 years ago it was a truth that skin color defined the amount of rights and opportunities one received.

We consider racism evil, but for those in the 1700-1800s, race superiority was as accepted as the color of the sky. In fact, racism wasn’t even a concept until the early 1900s, recorded by Oxford’s English Dictionary in 1902.

It’s hard to grasp that morality, and what it means to be human, is constantly changing. Trying to keep up with this change is futile. In 150 years from now, some of our societal beliefs we hold as truths will catch flak from future generations.

Baylee Pliler, a junior communications studies major at CSU, voiced a slightly different opinion when defining truth. She said, “I don’t think a truth can change, instead new truths are made.”

One social conflict lies in bathrooms and their gender exclusivity. Varying and changing truths in the world “creates a social conflict,” according to Zeller. Perhaps in the future, there will be marches on Washington and wars fought over the segregation of bathrooms, eventually leading to a society that pees together regardless of gender.

No doubt a future society will look back upon us as despicable and oppressive for making men and women pee in different rooms. But to us, using different separately is unquestionable.

It is a sad reality to know what we believe to be true will change. Truth means so many different things to many people. If there is one thing we should all agree on, the best thing we can do is try and ignore the negative light that will be thrown upon us by future generations. Let’s do our best with the time given to us, and continue to make progress for the future of society.