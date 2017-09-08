New Lyric theatre to open late September

After a short hibernation, the new and revamped Lyric is nearly ready for its grand opening.

Formally known as the Lyric Cinema Café and now shortened to the Lyric, this theater has been working all summer on a brand new building and restaurant to be opened in late September.

General Manager Michael Putlack says the Lyric hopes to use the bigger space to host more community events and more niche films. For example, with a plethora of new independent, foreign and local films, the Lyric will be host to the Weekend Warriors film festival, a festival challenging local filmmakers to produce a film in under two days.

The Lyric plans to have a soft opening weekend on September 29 and will continue with a grand opening party on October 4, with a marching band starting in Old Town Square onto to the new location on College Ave. There, patrons will find two bands playing the big theatre while a DJ spins in the medium sized auditorium. People are invited to stay after the music to view a screening of “Black Dynamite,” a Lyric favorite.

“Admission to the event on the fourth is free,” Putlack said. “Then we expect to be opening the new ‘Blade Runner’ on the fifth and will be continuing the celebration all weekend with screenings of ‘Black Dynamite’ and ‘Cinema Paradiso’ along with ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Victoria & Abdul’ and ‘Battle of the Sexes.’”

In addition to four screens, including an outdoor one, made special for “bike-in” movies, the Lyric has expanded their food and drink options into a full service bar and restaurant with a gourmet menu.

The new Lyric restaurant will offer cheese and hummus plates, many things wrapped in bacon and sweets like doughnut holes and vegan chocolate mousse.

The bar offers wine local brews as well as cleverly named cocktails such as “pulp fiction” and “creature from the black lagoon.”

The Lyric has had a strong community support of their unique films and events such as Bad Movie Nite. CSU students are happy to see a new and improved place to get their film fix.

“I saw a touring band at the Lyric once and really enjoyed the sound, atmosphere and friendly staff,” said junior agricultural education student O’Bryan Smith. “I am excited to see the new space and hope for the same Fort Collins feel.”

Sophomore biological sciences major Nicole Siebels says the Lyric may be a pioneer in a new form of entertainment.

“Its unique services and acquiring tastes in films have really caught my attention,” Siebels said. “I am interested in what the new space will look like, and I plan to make a visit very soon.”

More information can be found at lyriccinema.com

Location- 1209 N College Ave

Featuring- 4 movie screens, full restaurant and bar

Grand opening party- October 4

Collegian reporter Sarah Ehrlich can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com and on Twitter @SarahEhrlich96.