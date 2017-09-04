Murphy-Pauletto awarded MW Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

Colorado State forward Ally Murphy-Pauletto was named Moutain West Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

The week was highlighted by Murphy-Pauletto’s three-goal, six-shot performance against New Mexico State last Friday. Just days after she made history as the first Ram to record a hat trick, the freshman forward is in the record books again as the first CSU women’s soccer player to receive a weekly individual award from the Mountain West Conference.

Murphy-Pauletto’s big week began in the 37th minute of last Friday’s game when she scored her first career collegiate goal on a shot assisted by Karli Eheart. She went on to score a go-ahead goal in the 52nd minute and finished off the hat trick in the 89th minute on a tally assisted by Alyssa Yoshida.

The Boulder native is used to scoring goals, but her performance last Friday may have been the most exciting of her career.

“I’m pretty excited. I’ve done it a few times (scored a hat trick), but never like that, in an atmosphere like this, with my whole team right there,” Murphy-Pauletto said in a statement following the game against New Mexico State.

Murphy-Pauletto and the rest of the Rams wound up converting five goals against New Mexico State, shattering the program’s previous record of three goals scored.

In Sunday’s 2-1 loss to New Hampshire, the freshman registered two shots for the Rams. Murphy-Pauletto now leads the Rams in goals with three, shots on goal with six and is tied with freshman Taylor Steinke for the team lead in total shots at nine.

Murphy-Pauletto and the Rams will be in action again next Friday when they take on SIU-Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Ill. at 6 p.m.

