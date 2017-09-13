Men’s cross country ranked No. 18 in week 1 poll

The Colorado State men’s cross country team ranked No. 18 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll. The rankings are the first to be released this season.

The ranking represents CSU’s highest week one ranking since 2002 when they were ranked No. 16. This is the 31st consecutive week the Rams have been ranked under sixth-year head coach Art Siemers. No. 24 Boise State and Air Force, who received votes, were the only other teams represented in the week 1 poll.

During their last meet at the inaugural CSU Duals, junior Trent Powell was the highest placing Ram in the event finishing second overall and was named Mountain West Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week. Powell finished above All-Americans Joe Klecker and Zach Perrin from Colorado.

The men’s team ranked fifth in the Mountain Region during the week one rankings. Last year, CSU finished fourth in the Mountain Region behind three of the nation’s top seven programs (No. 1 Northern Arizona, No. 6 Colorado and No. 7 BYU). The Rams are ranked behind those three teams and No. 16 Southern Utah this year.

CSU Women’s team moved up to the No. 6 ranking in the Mountain Division coming in behind three top 10 teams and two other programs in the top 30.

CSU’s Darby Gilfillan was the top runner in the Women’s 5K placing ahead of Multiple All-Americans. Gilfillan also won the Mountain West Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week. Gilfillan became the first CSU woman to qualify for the NCAA Cross Country Championship in back-to-back seasons since 2008-09 when Ellie Rastall did it.

CSU Cross Country will return to action on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the University of Minnesota for the Roy Griak Invitational. The event will be held from the Les Bolstad Golf Course In Falcon Heights, Minn.