Men’s basketball loses Alonzo Tyson for 2017-18 season

The Colorado State men’s basketball team took another shot for the 2017-18 season.

After announcing that guard Devocio Butler would not be returning to CSU less than two weeks ago, it has been announced that the Rams will be without 6-foot-9 forward Alonzo “Zo” Tyson next season.

The Rams signed Tyson last April with two years of eligibility remaining. The Fayettville, N.C. native originally committed to High Point University upon graduation from Trinity Christian High School in 2015. However, Tyson never suited up for the Panthers and decided to play for Cape Fear Community College instead.

The forward started 25 of 32 games as a freshman on Cape Fear during the 2015-16 season. Tyson averaged 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game to go along with 1.2 blocks each contest. Tyson was a weapon from the floor, shooting 62 percent overall that season. He also collected a career-high 20 rebounds against Denmark Technical College on Feb. 13, 2016.

Tyson’s second and final season in junior college was even more effective than his first. The forward improved his scoring, rebounding and blocking numbers in his sophomore season. Tyson averaged 14 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game last season while shooting 65.2 percent from the floor. Tyson scored a career-high 27 points towards the end of last season as well.

Tyson spent his first two high school years at Goldsboro high school in North Carolina before transferring to Trinity Christian as an upperclassman. The forward’s talent became very noticeable when he was a sophomore at Goldsboro. Tyson scored 9.4 points and grabbed an average of 8.4 rebounds per game that season.

As a junior at Trinity Christian, Tyson’s 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game helped lead his team to the 2013-14 North Carolina state championship.

Individually, Tyson’s final high school season was the most dominant. Though he didn’t win it, Tyson was one of only nine players in North Carolina to be nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Award.

With Tyson out of the picture until the 2018-19 season, the Rams have only three eligible forwards on their roster next season in Nico Carvacho, Che Bobo and Kimani Jackson.

