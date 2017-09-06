Rocky Mountain Collegian

Lincoln Center to host internationally-acclaimed banjo duo

The Lincoln Center is a performance venue and visual arts center located in Fort Collins.
The Lincoln Center, a performance venue and visual arts center in Fort Collins, is located on Magnolia Street. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian)

The husband and wife banjo duo, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, will be playing at the Lincoln Center Thursday, Sept. 7.

Both musicians are acclaimed around the globe.

Fleck is regarded as one of the greatest banjo players in the world. He has 15 Grammy wins and 30 total nominations. He is well-known for his band Béla Fleck and the Flecktones.

Washburn has a deep connection with China where she independently tours regularly. For 17 years, she has been working to build China and United States relations through music. She plays with bands such as Uncle Earl and The Wu-Force, and has presented her own theatrical production.

After Fleck and Washburn met and fell in love, the two banjo players played one off shows periodically. It was not until recently that they released their debut self-titled album which won them a Grammy for Best Folk Album. They have since been touring internationally.

Fleck incorporates different styles of music into his bluegrass roots such as jazz and classical while Washburn mixes in Far East sounds and culture. According to their bio, “Whether at home, on
stage or on record, their deep bond, on top of the way their distinct musical personalities and
banjo styles interact, makes theirs a picking partnership unlike any other on the planet.”

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn perform at the Lincoln Center Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Several ticket options are available on the Lincoln Center’s website.

Collegian reporter Jonny Rhein can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @jonnyrhein.

