Letters: Why CSU counseling does not offer online signup

Dear Collegian,

Last week, your publication printed a Letter to the Editor from a student who was concerned about the lack of an online scheduling option for CSU Health Network Counseling Services. I wanted to take a moment to respond with some context about why Counseling Services does not provide an online scheduling option.

Counseling Services is committed to providing quality services that are accessible to all CSU students. We want students to know that we carefully considered an online scheduling option but decided against it for a couple of reasons. Since there is a large demand for counseling, an initial appointment with an ongoing counselor may be 2-3 weeks in the future at some points during the semester. By asking students to come in to see us or call us for a brief screening appointment, we are able to problem-solve interim solutions or make a more immediate plan for those in crisis. Additionally, because our staff has different areas of expertise, it is helpful to make the first appointment with a specific counselor for the type of service that will best meet the student’s needs.

Students who wish to initiate services may come into our office in the new Health and Medical Center or call to speak with our on-call counselor at 970-491-6053 from 9am – 4pm on Monday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday and 10am – 4pm on Tuesdays. After business hours and on weekends and holidays, we have an on-call counselor available for urgent concerns by phone at 970-491-7111.

Susan MacQuiddy, Ph.D.

Director of Counseling Services

CSU Health Network

