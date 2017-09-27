Letters: ASCSU senators should be investigated for call for impeachment

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board.

Dear Collegian,

I am a recent graduate of Colorado State University. During my time as a student, I was involved with Rocky Mountain Student Media and the Associated Students of Colorado State University. I write this letter in alarm over the news that the University is investigating charges by 13 ASCSU senators against the sitting ASCSU President. The reasons behind their call for impeachment are not public knowledge.

The University should not only be investigating the sitting president, but also the 13 senators who are filing for his impeachment (13 senators out of the more than 40 senators that represent the student body). My concerns with the call for impeachment revolve around fairness, objectivity and transparency within the business of publicly-elected representatives.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

I call upon these 13 senators to detail what feedback was received from their constituents (specific college councils and SDPS offices) that justified them to continue forward with this move. I also request that the 13 senators publicly disclose when exactly their first conversations related to this matter took place. I am interested in explicit details, because this petition could result in the unprecedented resignation or firing of an elected ASCSU President who, in my view, is a devoted, thoughtful representative of the student body at CSU.

All students are constituents of these 13 senators and are not being served well unless they receive more information regarding this petition. I call upon the University to pursue an investigation into the motives of the 13 senators who filed the impeachment petition; I call upon the senators to detail the exact timeline and feedback that led them to pursue these actions; and I highly urge the Collegian to continue pursuing open records requests in hope that all parties involved with this situation remain accountable and receive due process.

Christina Vessa

CSU Journalism and Media Communication, B.S. ’17

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Letters may be sent to letters@collegian.com. When submitting letters, please abide by the guidelines listed here.