IT’S A CATCH! – Fall Fishing Near Fort Collins

When the temperature starts to drop and leaves start to change, many people across the country choose to move indoors. But here in Fort Collins, we do things differently. We embrace the change of seasons and stay outdoors. Choose to be Colorado proud and enjoy the many activities that we are lucky to have at our doorstep. Ask local outdoorsmen and fishing would be at the top of their list of recommendations in the fall. Be it fly fishing or spin rod fishing, you have many choices to pick from in and around Northern Colorado. Jin Choi, owner of St. Peter’s Fly Shop located in Old Town Fort Collins, recommends the following four destinations nearby.

  1. Poudre Canyon: Located just 20 minutes north of campus is the only National Wild and Scenic River in Colorado. The Poudre River meanders through roughly 50 miles of the canyon, all of which is easily accessible from the main road.
  2. South Platte- Dream Stream: Located northwest of Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak is a stream notorious for its large rainbow, brown and cutthroat trout. Beat the Denver traffic and crowds by waking up early to get there in time for the “morning bite.”
  3. North Platte- Grey Reef: The North Platte in Wyoming offers some of the best fishing destinations in the region. Grey Reef is one of the best sections of the river to fish in the fall, producing huge rainbow and brown trout that are worth the time and effort.
  4. North Platte- Miracle Mile: Located southwest of Grey Reef, you will find arguably the best section of the North Platte to fish. This is a popular destination that draws people from around the region because of the large rainbow and brown trout. 

For more information about fishing conditions, gear and guide services, visit these local shops: St. Peter’s Fly Shop, Jax Outdoor Gear, Scheels or Betty’s Bait and Tackle. Get active and get outside!

