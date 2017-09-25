IM Sport Updates: 9/26

Upcoming Events:

Sand Volleyball Playoffs: 9/24 – 10/2

Softball Tournament: 9/29 – 10/1

Indoor Volleyball Playoffs: Start 10/4

Flag Football Playoffs: Start 10/4

For more information on IM Sports, visit here.

Want to get your intramural team’s news, events or game results published on RamPage? Contact RamPage editor Michael Berg at mike.bergfoco@gmail.com

Your advertising and sponsorship support is appreciated. Contact Doug Hay at dhay@collegian.com to learn how you can advertise or sponsor RamPage.