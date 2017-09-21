Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Homecoming game vs. Nevada deemed a sellout

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports

General tickets for Colorado State’s homecoming game against Nevada on Oct. 14 have officially been sold out, as announced by Athletic Director Joe Parker on Thursday.  Standing room-only tickets remain available for purchase.

In addition to the 36,500 seats, the stadium can hold 4,500 standing-room only seats for a total capacity of 41,000. Students can still claim their tickets online prior to the game.  

This marks the second time this year that CSU has sold out its general public seating for a game, the first time coming in the opening game against Oregon State. The school also sold out its allotment of tickets for the Rocky Mountain Showdown. 

The game against Nevada will welcome the Rams back home for the first time in more than a month. After last weekend’s loss at Alabama, the Rams will have a bye week before opening conference play with two road games.

Kickoff time for the Nevada game has yet to be announced, but it will be broadcast on one of the ESPN networks.

Collegian sports editor Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.

