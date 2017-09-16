Halftime update: CSU vs. No. 1 Alabama

Colorado State football went into Tuscaloosa, Ala. knowing that a matchup with No. 1 Alabama would likely be the toughest competition they faced all season. The Crimson Tide certainly lived up to the hype, jumping out to an early 14-0 at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday and scoring three times before the Rams were even able to record a first down.

Nick Saban’s offense came out of the gate hot, scoring 14 points and totalling nearly 200 yards before the majority of fans were even settled in their seats.

Sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts kicked off the offensive frenzy by scrambling for a 27-yard touchdown two minutes into the contest. Shortly after the Crimson Tide struck again with 78-yard catch and run from wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

After Alabama converted on a 46-yard field goal attempt (17-0), CSU was finally able to move the chains for the first time on their third offensive series of the game. The first down came by penalty though, as senior wide receiver Michael Gallup was able to draw a defensive pass interference call on the first play of the series.

In the second quarter, CSU found life. The Rams drove down the field twice to put points on the board. Wyatt Bryan scored the first points of the day for CSU, hitting a 27-yard field goal early in the quarter (17-3).

Later in the quarter, freshman wide receiver Warren Jackson silenced over 100 thousand fans when he went up and over an Alabama defensive back to bring in a four-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Nick Stevens. The scoring play was the first of the young receiver’s collegiate career and it could not have come on a bigger stage.

Finding themselves up just a single score with two minutes remaining in the half, Alabama quickly went to work, taking only three plays to add yet another offensive touchdown.

HALFTIME STATS

Score: 24-10 Alabama

Total yards: Alabama- 301, CSU- 166

First downs: Alabama- 12, CSU- 8

Time of possesion: Alabama- 12:47, CSU- 17:13

