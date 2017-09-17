Green Report: How to make a firecracker edible

One of the most iconic stoner edibles around is a firecracker. It is also one of the simplest to make, as you do not even need to make cannaoil or butter. It requires three ingredients, plus weed, and tinfoil.

Ingredients for one firecracker:

1 Graham Cracker (split in half)

High Fat Natural Peanut Butter (enough to cover one graham cracker half)

Nutella (enough to cover the other graham cracker half)

½ gram- 1 gram of cannabis or already vaped bud (AVB)

The first “step” is deemed necessary by some but not by others due to the nature of the way this edible is made. Some say that the decarboxylation process happens as you make these edibles, I happen to fall into this category, but here’s how to decarboxylate your flower if you’d like to do that. However, I won’t be including this step.

Steps:

Grind your cannabis as fine as possible Preheat oven to 320 degrees Fahrenheit Halve your graham cracker (make it the square like the photo) Spread the natural peanut butter on one half Spread the Nutella on the other half Sprinkle your cannabis evenly across the cracker (this can also just be mixed into the peanut butter prior) Put the two halves together Wrap in tin foil Bake for 22 minutes

After the firecrackers bake in the oven, you will have a wonderful easy edible to enjoy.

Remember, edibles take about 30 minutes to an hour for most people to kick in, so do not eat more if you do not feel it after 10 or 15 minutes. In fact, you shouldn’t consume another for probably an hour after your first and only if you still can’t feel anything. Edibles are a different high than smoking and can often be more intense if you consume too much.

This recipe calls for half a gram to a gram of flower, and I would encourage you to try the half gram first, and go from there.

Stay safe, and get high responsibly!

