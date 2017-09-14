Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Advertise with us

Gardens on Spring Creek to host family-friendly fall festival

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Events

Gather up a pumpkin spice latte, some cozy fall boots and a sense of adventure.

The Gardens on Spring Creek is offering an interactive look at all that fall has to offer this weekend during its annual Nature’s Harvest Festival. On Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., participants will have the opportunity to experience live butterfly releases, apple cider tastings and tea-infused face masks with the guidance of experienced professionals from the Fort Collins area.

According to Korrie Johnston, the fundraising and marketing coordinator for the Gardens on Spring Creek, the event is expected to draw in over 1,500 community members over the course of the day.

The festival has activities for attendees of all ages, beginning with a bird banding demonstration in the morning and a hatch chile tasting in the afternoon.

Deanna Begovich Krausse, a CSU alumna who now lives in town, is attending the event in the hopes that she can reconnect with gardening, she said.

Begovich Krausse attended some of the Gardens’ special events many years ago when her children were young, and now that her kids are older, she hopes to delve back into gardening as a hobby and share some of these values with her kids, she said.

Part of The Gardens’ mission is to provide a “cultural gathering place connecting people to plants in the middle of Fort Collins,” according to Johnston. The event is oriented towards people like Krausse, hoping to jump back into a long-lost hobby, but also towards “anyone of all ages looking to experience and celebrate the harvest season and nature,” Johnston said.

Kayla Lloyd, a middle school special education teacher in Greeley, is planning to attend the event with her three-year-old daughter. She is excited that the festival will have something for each member of her family, and looked forward to spending quality family time outdoors, she said.

“Fall is my favorite time of year in Colorado and it should be a lot of fun,” Lloyd said.

Pumpkin_stem.jpg
Autumn approaches in Fort Collins Photo credit: Benjamin D. Esham | Wikimedia Commons

The Gardens on Spring Creek are located on Centre Ave., directly adjacent to the Spring Creek Trail. They hold several events throughout the year, from a Halloween enchanted garden to adult garden-to-fork cooking classes. All of their special events can be found at www.fcgov.com/gardens, on Facebook at The Gardens on Spring Creek or Instagram at @gardensonspringcreek.

Nature’s Harvest Festival:

When: Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Where: The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave.

Collegian reporter Casey Setash can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @caseylovesbirds.

Recent Articles:

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources