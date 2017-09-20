Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Gardens on Spring Creek drives discussion at City Council

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, Featured, News

City councilors sit in city hall with a sign that says city of Fort collins.
The Fort Collins City Council listens to citizens’ concerns Tuesday, Sept 19. (AJ Frankson | Collegian)

Fort Collins City Council covered and discussed a broad range of topics during Tuesday night’s meeting, including property annexations, intersection improvement and off-site construction staging permits. Of the 16 topics, the Gardens on Spring Creek modification project was the most discussed.

The Gardens on Spring Creek project consists of expanding the current garden by removing the western sound wall and current override sound system and appropriating $2,431,000 for construction of the Gardens on Spring Creek facility.

Michelle Provaznik, the manager of Gardens on Spring Creek, began the discussion by delivering a presentation.

“Thirty years ago, the idea for a botanic garden in Fort Collins emerged from our founder, Jim Clark,” Provaznik said. “And, 20 years ago, our master plan was developed. We’re here tonight to talk about completing the master plan of the Gardens on Spring Creek, and both those plans include a great lawn, foothills and prairie gardens, and a xeriscape demonstration garden.”

Provaznik descirbed the amount of work that had gone into moving the project along within the past three years, detailing public meetings and follow-ups with planning and zoning before the project was eventually approved in 2016.

The Fort Collins community raised $2 million dollars for the project in 2017, but it was not enough to completely move the project along. The main purpose for discussing the project at the City Council meeting was to appropriate the donated funds as well as additional funds.

“As a part of this effort, we have asked for the removal of the western sound wall as well as the sound override system, but to continue to report back to council after the first year of operations,” Provaznik said.

With the request to remove the sound wall and sound override system and with live band performances, members of the public questioned how well compliance with the local sound ordinance would be met.

Barbara Albert voiced her concerns about the potential noise intensity.

“This project is easy to love if you do not live next to it,” Albert said. “The gardens have provided sound mitigation for every property except for ours. When you took away a wall and the sound override system last month, you did not replace it with any other mitigation. You will break code on my property.”

Noise compliance is one issue members of the Gardens on Spring Creek will have to pay close attention to, since there is no way of telling how intense the noise from concerts will be for people living in the area until concerts begin.

Collegian news reporter Matt Bailey can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @matnes1999.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources