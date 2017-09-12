Futuristic nap pod at Health and Medical Center

Between the pressures of school, work and relationships, I’m sure we could all use a nap. Fortunately, the Colorado State University Health and Medical Center has a solution for the worn out college student.

Students are welcome to wander into the new relaxation space where you can find peace and quiet, if only for a moment. While the room itself is cool, with frosted windows and an iPad that can customize the lighting, the relaxation pod is perhaps the most tantalizing feature.

The relaxation pod is available to all students and can be reserved up to 24 hours in advance or is sometimes available for walk ins. Located in the far back corner of the relaxation room, it provides a semi-enclosed space for a one to decompress from their many stresses. Comprised of what can be compared to a semi-comfortable reclining chair, the white and gray pod is situated around your torso. The pod can be adjusted to either completely enclose you within it or to only hide your back from the view of anyone else in the room. The chair can also be adjusted to your preferred position and has the option for the napper to listen to music.

In case you’re concerned about the hygienic aspects the pod, the health center has conveniently placed wipes next to the chair so you can clean it to your satisfaction.

When asked about his initial reactions, veteran and senior studying psychology at CSU, Chase Herring said that “it’s nice and peaceful” in the relaxation room. Herring had heard about the nap pod because of his involvement with the Student Health Advisory Council. He decided to check it out after visiting the conveniently located pharmacy on the first floor of the health center.

The nap pod is “super comfortable, even for someone that is 6″5,” said Herring. “That doesn’t happen a lot.” The designers clearly worked hard to accommodate the diverse student population.

When asked if he would actually use it, Herring said, “I’d have to set my alarm, but yeah. During finals week or something, it’s probably pretty crowded.”

The newly constructed health center is about a 15-minute walk from the heart of campus. Unlike its predecessor, Hartshorne, which was conveniently located near the Lory Student Center and Morgan’s Library.

Despite the distance, “good things come with their drawbacks,” said Herring. Although it is a bit out of the way, the relaxation room is certainly worth the walk.

Other thoughtful features of the relaxation room, besides the nap pod itself, are the squishy chairs, blankets, coloring pages and a shelf with an assortment of yoga related items, such as yoga mats and yoga blocks.

When entering the room, there are also helpful paper handouts with information regarding mindfulness, mental health and information on the room as well.

Filled with encouraging statements and mood lighting, the relaxation room is ideal for a quiet place to study, practice your daily sun salutations or leaf through the pamphlets on the mental health services offered. The nap pod is especially a great addition to CSU’s Health and Medical Center. It provides a safe space for students to take a break from school and catch a few zzz’s.