Fox and Clover Market Shops brings farmhouse style to Fort Collins

A new store in Fort Collins brings the Texas farmhouse theme to Colorado.

Unassumingly tucked behind the busy intersection of College and Horsetooth lies Fox and Clover Market Shops. This locally owned and operated marketplace opened in June, and it is home to 42 independent venders, all working together to sell urban farmhouse style items. From handmade soap and reclaimed vintage radios to boho chic clothing and one of a kind wall art, Fox and Clover has a wide array of items to choose from.

Owner Kate Grant, a Texas native, drew inspiration for Fox and Clover from urban farmhouse style shops in her own home town.

“I felt that Fort Collins didn’t have a shop that really catered to that taste, so I intended it to be an urban chic farmhouse store to share with other like-minded entrepreneurs who could become ‘market shop owners’ and rent space inside the shop and bring in their cute merchandise to share with Fort Collins shoppers,” Grant said.

Fox and Clover’s unique business plan cultivates a contagiously positive energy within the shop. Two zebra finches add to the ambiance by providing soft chirping from behind the

counter.

“Our philosophy has always been to serve our vendors to the best of our ability, supporting their entrepreneurial efforts and increasing profits for them as they conduct business within our walls,” Grant said. “We also serve our customers a warm, friendly and inspiring atmosphere filled with intentional merchandise for their lives and homes, creating a one of a kind shopping experience.”

Fox and Clover gives local creatives a space to grow together as artists and members of the community.

“I am truly blessed and grateful beyond measure to be surrounded with such an outstanding group of artists and people,” Grant said.

Rachel Murray, a vendor at Fox and Clover, sells repurposed antique style furniture in the store.

“We each work together to make sure it’s cohesive and everything looks good,” Murray said. “I couldn’t do this on my own. We want to make sure that who’s behind the desk and who the customer sees is the same sort of personality, a welcoming personality. People feel like they’ve walked into their friend’s shop.”

Shoppers like Dina Lowder appreciate Fox and Clover’s approach to business and their unique set of merchandise.

“I like more of the handmade vintage rustic looking gifts,” Lowder said. “When we have stores like this around us, we always go.”

The successes of Fox and Clover has not gone unnoticed. Local vendors are eager to add their names to a growing waitlist for space in the shop, which has Grant thinking about opening a second location.

Fox and Clover offers monthly outdoor markets, surprise pop-up markets, design classes, painting classes, gift cards, local delivery, layaway and more. Visit their Facebook page for more information, and be on the lookout for the launch of their new online shop.

More about Fox and Clover:

Location: 3675 S. College Suite 22

Find them online: www.facebook.com/FoxandCloverMarketShops/

Collegian reporter Anna Nixon can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @anna_nixon12.