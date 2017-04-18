Four 2017-18 CSU basketball games to be aired on ESPN networks

With the 2017-18 college basketball season less than two months away, ESPN has announced the showing of a handful of Colorado State games on its sister networks.

Four of the Rams’ conference games have been picked up by ESPN 3. Two of the games are on the road, while the other two will be played at Moby Arena. The four games are also all within a month of each other, from Jan. 27-Feb. 21.

The first game, which can also be seen on ESPNU, is against New Mexico at the Pit in Albuquerque on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. MT. The Rams defeated the Lobos in New Mexico 68-56 last season after the Lobos beat the Rams 84-71 earlier in the season as tempers flared.

The second game is against the defending Mountain West champions, the Nevada Wolfpack. This game will also be broadcast on television on ESPNU. The Nevada and New Mexico games are the only two of the four games mentioned that will also be aired by ESPNU. The Rams host Nevada on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. MT in a title game rematch. The Wolfpack defeated the Rams 79-71 last season in CSU’s first MW Championship appearance since the 2002-03 season.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The third ESPN3 game will be played in Fresno against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The game is on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. MT. CSU split two contests with the Bulldogs last season, getting blown out 78-57 on the road and earning a convincing 78-62 victory over the Bulldogs at Moby.

The fourth and final ESPN3 game will be played on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. MT when the Rams host Boise State in CSU’s third to last regular season contest. Though Boise State has won three out of the last five matchups with CSU, each game has been decided by seven points or less.

In addition to ESPN network coverage, the Rams will be nationally televised on 12 other occasions. CSU can be seen on CBS Sports Network for seven games and AT&T SportsNet, formerly known as ROOT Sports, for five games.

Three of the CBS Sports Network games will be played at Moby Arena. These games include back-to-back games against San Diego State on Jan. 2 and Fresno State on Jan. 6. Also, CBS Sports Network will be in Fort Collins when the Rams take on the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 20.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The first edition of the 2018 Border War against Wyoming will take place in Laramie on Jan. 13 and can be seen on CBS Sports Network. The three other games that will be broadcasted by CBS Sports Network are road contests against Boise State, San Diego State and Nevada.

CSU’s first nationally televised game of the season comes against Colorado on Dec. 2 in Fort Collins. The Rams will be looking to build a two-game winning streak against the Buffaloes in front of a national audience. AT&T SportsNet will also be visiting Moby Arena on Jan. 17 when the Rams host Air Force as well as for the second Border War game against Wyoming on Jan. 31. The fourth and final home game to be broadcast by AT&T SportsNet will be a Feb. 28 matchup with New Mexico to close out the Rams’ season. The network will also cover CSU’s road matchup against Air Force on Feb. 6.

In total, 16 of CSU’s 31 regular season games will be televised nationally. As for the postseason, the Mountain West quarterfinals and semifinals will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The Mountain West Championship can be seen on CBS.

Collegian sports reporter Eddie Herz can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Eddie_Herz.