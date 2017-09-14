Rocky Mountain Collegian

Fortoberfest to close out summer festival season

Fortoberfest to close out summer festival season

What better way to end a summer full of beer and music festivals than with beer and a music festival?

Fortoberfest will end the summer music festival season German style this Saturday. This free music festival will have ten hours of live music in Old Town Square, authentic German food and ten seasonal beer offerings from Odell Brewing and High Country Beverage, perfect for autumn. Expect performances by some Fort Collins favorites including Gasoline Lollipops, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, Taylor Scott Band and Whitewater Ramble.

This festival celebrating Fort Collin’s colorful beer and music scene was made possible by a donation from the Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs, and will be presented by the Fort Collins Downtown Business Association. 

a backstage view of a band performing at Fortoberfest.
The Fortoberfest will ring in the fall season with hours of live music and brand new brews to try.(Photo courtesy of Downtown Fort Collins)

Fortoberfest Old Town Square music lineup

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Tallgrass, playing dirt stomping soul

1 p.m.–2 p.m. Gasoline Lollipops, playing alt-country, folk and punk

2:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. Danielle Ate the Sandwich, playing folk and indie

4 p.m.–5 p.m. Write Minded, playing hip-hop, funk, reggae and rock

5:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Taylor Scott Band, playing soul and jam

7 p.m.–8 p.m. Dubskin, playing reggae

8:30 p.m.–10 p.m. WhiteWater Ramble, playing dance-grass

 

Fortoberfest Beer Menu

Easy Street Wheat: Odell Brewing 

Rupture Fresh Grind Ale: Odell Brewing 

Isolation Ale: Odell Brewing 

Oktoberfest: Odell Brewing 

Märzen: Prost Brewing 

Dunkel: Prost Brewing 

Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest 

Samuel Adams Octoberfest 

Angry Orchard Cider 

Coors Light 

The festival will be Sept. 16, starting at 11 a.m. More information can be found at fortoberfest.com

  • What: A celebration of bikes, beers and bands 
  • When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 16
  • Where: Old Town Square
  • Cost: Free

Collegian reporter Sarah Ehrlich can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com and on Twitter @SarahEhrlich96.

