Fortoberfest to close out summer festival season

What better way to end a summer full of beer and music festivals than with beer and a music festival?
Fortoberfest will end the summer music festival season German style this Saturday. This free music festival will have ten hours of live music in Old Town Square, authentic German food and ten seasonal beer offerings from Odell Brewing and High Country Beverage, perfect for autumn. Expect performances by some Fort Collins favorites including Gasoline Lollipops, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, Taylor Scott Band and Whitewater Ramble.
This festival celebrating Fort Collin’s colorful beer and music scene was made possible by a donation from the Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs, and will be presented by the Fort Collins Downtown Business Association.
Fortoberfest Old Town Square music lineup
11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Tallgrass, playing dirt stomping soul
1 p.m.–2 p.m. Gasoline Lollipops, playing alt-country, folk and punk
2:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. Danielle Ate the Sandwich, playing folk and indie
4 p.m.–5 p.m. Write Minded, playing hip-hop, funk, reggae and rock
5:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Taylor Scott Band, playing soul and jam
7 p.m.–8 p.m. Dubskin, playing reggae
8:30 p.m.–10 p.m. WhiteWater Ramble, playing dance-grass
Fortoberfest Beer Menu
Easy Street Wheat: Odell Brewing
Rupture Fresh Grind Ale: Odell Brewing
Isolation Ale: Odell Brewing
Oktoberfest: Odell Brewing
Märzen: Prost Brewing
Dunkel: Prost Brewing
Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest
Samuel Adams Octoberfest
Angry Orchard Cider
Coors Light
The festival will be Sept. 16, starting at 11 a.m. More information can be found at fortoberfest.com
- What: A celebration of bikes, beers and bands
- When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 16
- Where: Old Town Square
- Cost: Free
