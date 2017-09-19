Rocky Mountain Collegian

Fort Collins placed under red flag warning

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News

If there was ever a good day to stop setting things on fire, it would be today.

With winds racing up to 40 mph and relative humidity as low 8 percent, most of Northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, has been placed under a red flag warning by the National Weather Service

All of Larimer County that is below 9,000 feet in elevation will face extreme fire weather conditions from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“Colorado is dry and windy … often, and those are the conditions now,” said Madeline Noblett, spokesperson for Poudre Fire Authority. “We have low humidity, and all those things combine for a higher risk of fire.”

While an incoming cold front is expected to alleviate the higher temperatures and low humidity this weekend, advanced wind speeds preceding the front contribute to increased fire danger today.

“We just always ask people for whether it’s a red flag warning day or any day of the year to be extra cautious with how they are using fire,” Noblett said.

Noblett recommended standard safety precautions include keeping firepits at least 15 feet away from the house, not throwing cigarette butts out of car windows and thoroughly extinguishing all outdoor fires, including those from a barbeque grill, and letting the ashes cool before disposal to prevent embers from escaping.

Current weather conditions could lead to extreme fire behavior if recommended safety precautions are not followed.

For full red flag warning information, visit the National Weather Service website, www.weather.gov.

Collegian news reporter Samantha Ye can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @samxye4.

