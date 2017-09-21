Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Dr. Tony Frank named ‘2018 Citizen of the West’

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News

President Tony Frank shakes woman's hand
After the 20th annual Fall Address, President Tony Frank greets and speaks to community members (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

While Colorado State University President Dr. Tony Frank spoke about CSU accomplishments, record enrollment numbers, and future improvements during his annual Fall Address Wednesday afternoon, the audience may not have realized he was simultaneously awarded a distinguishing new title. 

A committee of community leaders from The National Western Stock Show, a 112-year-old organization that provides scholarships in agriculture and medicine, selected Frank as the 2018 Citizen of the West.

“Tony has served Colorado State University and the CSU system with impressive leadership for many years,” said Pat Grant, chairman of the board of the Western Stock Show Association. “He is an extraordinary visionary who is committed to a broader engagement of CSU regionally, nationally, and internationally, through an expanding role at the future National Western Center.”

According to committee members, Frank was chosen for his embodiment and spirit of the Western pioneer, perpetuating the West’s cultural heritage and ideas.

Frank was also recognized for his dedication to the local community, serving on the boards of the National Western Stock Show Association, the Boettcher Foundation, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Food Bank for Larimer County. He has also been inducted into his native Illinois and Colorado 4-H Halls of Fame.

Frank will receive his award as 2018 Citizen of the West on Jan. 8, 2018 at the National Western Events Center in Denver, CO.

Collegian reporter Matt Bailey can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @matnes1999

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources