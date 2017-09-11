Rocky Mountain Collegian

Curfman Gallery to present international poster art

The entrance of the Curfman Gallery at Colorado State University
The Curfman Gallery is one of the two locations for the CIIPE (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

Talented poster artists from all around the world are coming to Colorado State University.

With nearly 150 posters created by more than 70 artists from over 40 countries from all six inhabited continents, the 20th Colorado International International Invitational Poster Exhibition (CIIPE) opens on September 22 in the Curfman Gallery and the Visual Arts Gallery.

“Every two years, Colorado State University reaches out to both the famous and to emerging creative practitioners of poster art from all parts of the world,” said John Gravdahl, assistant professor in Graphic Design and a director of the exhibition. “We seek to gather a meaningful cross section not only of creative expression but also of unique international cultural attitudes and concerns.”

This biannual gallery is one of the only poster exhibitions of this caliber that has been going on for a significant period of time.

“In the world of poster design, it’s hard to find an exhibition like this that’s been happening this long,” said Doug Sink, program manager for Lory Student Center Arts. “This exhibition really highlights what art is and can be doing over the past 40 years.”

CSU faculty members invite poster artists of many varieties to showcase what they think is their best work. There isn’t any restrictions or categories for the art. Besides the medium being a poster, the content that is displayed is completely up to the artists.

“We don’t know what art will be put on the walls until two weeks before the event,” Sink said. “It can be anything from ads, plays, lectures, or calls to action related to social awareness campaigns. The artists themselves are self-curating. They’re choosing their best pieces of work in the past couple of years.”

painted wind over budding green flower, poster art by Toyotsugu Itoh from Japan
“Gift from the Earth” by Toyotsugu Itoh from Japan (Courtesy of Jennifer Clary)

CIIPE brings in alumni and Fort Collins community members as well. With the level of talent being presented in this gallery, the exhibit is a special opportunity for everyone to experience the world of poster art.

“This exhibition allows students at CSU to experience first hand the best that the poster world has to offer,” said Jason Fraizer, assistant professor in Graphic Design and a director of the exhibition “The exhibit is a chance for CSU students in the arts, along with the entire CSU community, to celebrate the varied and vast world of the poster.”

Related Events: 

  • Artist Discussion: Sept. 20, 5 p.m. in the UCA Organ Recital Hall
  • “Picturing Human Rights:” Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. in the Hoffman Room in the UCA
  • Social Hour: Sept. 22, 6 p.m. in the LSC Theater
  • Gallery Opening: Sept. 22, 7 p.m. in the Curfman Gallery and Visual Arts Gallery

 

Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_jules.

