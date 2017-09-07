Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSUPD seeks information about physical assaults

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, Crime, News

The Colorado State University Police Department has asked the CSU community to share any information they might have about two physical assaults that happened this past weekend.

A man reported being attacked by five to six male suspects to the Colorado State University Police Department, according to an email the CSU’s Public Safety Team sent to students today.

According to the email, the assault happened on Saturday, Sept. 2 between 9 and 9:30 p.m. near the Shields St. underpass while the victim was riding his hover board. The assault was physical but not of a sexual nature.

CSU’s Public Safety Team reported that the male victim sustained minor injuries.

That same evening, a female was attacked. The female did not report the assault to CSUPD but reported to housing staff that she was was assaulted by three to six men near Moby Arena while riding her bike. The second assault was also not sexual in nature.

CSU’s Public Safety Team reported that the female was able to escape from the attackers. 

While the female did not report the assault to CSUPD, 

According to Dell Rae Ciaravola, the senior public relations coordinator for the CSU Public Safety department, the female’s report was not filed with CSUPD.

In an email to the Collegian, Ciaravola wrote that the report to housing reached CSUPD through a system in place to review incidents.

Students concerned about safety can view information and resources on CSU’s safety site.  CSU’s Public Safety advises students to call SafeWalk at 970-491-1155, report suspicious behavior by calling 911, be aware of surroundings, take care of their safety and the safety of others, and trust their instincts.

Anyone with any information about the attacks is encouraged to call  970-491-6425

Collegian news reporter Abby Currie can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @abcchic15.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources