CSU reacts: The best buildings on campus

Colorado Sate University has an absolutely phenomenal campus. From the breathtaking view of the foothills from the luscious green IM Fields, to the tall billowing trees of The Oval, to the bustling plaza full of beautiful people, CSU’s campus is absolutely aesthetically something else. But, while The Oval may be “the most Instagrammed location on campus,” according to every tour anyone has ever been on at CSU and the new stadium may be pretty okay, everyone knows the real hype around the campus centers around the buildings. Here is a list of a few of the most beloved buildings at CSU that truly capture the school’s beauty and essence.

Clark A

There is nothing like waking up for an early morning class and immediately sitting in a windowless room with 300 people in chairs that refuse to let you leave them unless to person sitting next to you also moves their chair at the same time. Clark A provides that luxurious experience. Every CSU student has the pleasure to spend time in this building, surely creating unforgettable experiences in the giant lecture halls with unreliable and extremely varying temperatures that make class absolutely invigorating. Will it feel like a vast icy tundra today or will be drown in what feels like wet Florida heat as we click in with our iClicker for participation points? Will the projector work, or will everything display as various shades of blue? No one knows, and it is awesome.

“Clark A is like the Bud Light of buildings,” said fourth-year fermentation major Luke Larson. “The classes are easy to chug but suck.”

Clark C

If there is anything classy in this world, we know that it is carpet, and Clark C has a lot of it. Coupled with the building’s exquisite painted brick walls, each classroom has a quant, prison-cell vibe, and the “Please Don’t Bring in Any Food or Drink, Even Water!” signs hung everywhere tie every room together perfectly in a way that would have the Property Brothers shaking in their boots. The room numbers are set up in a random, scattered fashion, which makes finding class or a professor’s office a fun little four-hour activity you can do between classes.

“I’ve had many classes in Clark C, and it is indeed quite scary in there,” said third-year psychology and Spanish student Berkley Klein. “Every time you turn a corner, it looks exactly the same as before you turned the corner.”

Old Rockwell

There is something that is just so fun about going up a flight of stairs and still being on the first floor. The Old Rockwell building provides this experience to students to help simulate the panic they will feel going into the adult world. This is another building that likes to keep students on their toes with the temperature, as well, and the thermostat has a phenomenal range between 5 degrees Fahrenheit and 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

Student Jason Mishler is a fourth-year business major who often reflects on his years within the building.



“Walking into Old Rock is kind of like taking a time machine to the 1950s,” Mishler said. “I gotta give it to them, though; the new water fountains they put in a few years ago make it look a lot more modern.”

Allison, Newsom, and The Towers

Many first-year students hope and pray to live in one of the community-style dorms on campus and then are heartbroken to find out that they have been assigned dorms like Corbett or Laurel Village their freshmen year. Nothing really compares to the refreshing detergent weed-smell of Allison Hall when someone does laundry and forgets a nug in their pocket or that one bathroom in Newsom with pink tile. The Towers are progressive pieces of architecture, with their consistently functioning elevators and large, breezy hallways.

Daniel Masnada, a third-year mechanical engineering major who lived in Allison Hall as a transfer student, said his experience in a community dorm was unique.

“Yeah, screw Allison,” Masnada said. “I was never there because it sucked and everything was broken.”

Collegian reporter Miranda Moses can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @mirandasrad.