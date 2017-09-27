Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU reacts: Are Hydro Flasks worth the hype?

Hydro Flask
Vacuum sealed water bottles keeping cold drinks cold and hot beverages hot. The Hydro Flask Company began in 2009 and has seen exponential growth since. The company has continued to strive in innovation to bring the best insulation technology to the market.

One of the most popular trends at Colorado State University is a reusable water bottle. Leave it to the school known for its sustainability to rave about an eco-friendly container.  

Hydro Flasks are a vacuum-sealed, stainless steel water bottle that come in a variety of sizes and colors.

“I am a die-hard fan,” said Melanie Flores, a junior studying biology at CSU. “These water bottles last a very long time, and they keep (your drink) very cold.”

Odds are, you’ve seen a Hydro Flask on campus. 

“I am not sure what it is about these water bottles that have made an impact on the water bottle community, but they sure have taken over,” said Joe Salver, a sophomore business major at CSU. “I cannot walk anywhere on our campus without seeing someone with these water bottles.”

Hector Torrez, a junior at CSU studying sustainability, said Hydro Flasks are a great purchase because they help the environment.

“Any reusable water bottle is a good water bottle,” Torrez said. “The only thing with Hydro Flasks that sets them apart is that they last for a very long time. With cheaper water bottles one will have to replace it because it gets nasty or falls apart, but not with Hydro Flasks.”

Samantha Groundman, an undeclared freshman at CSU, said these water bottles are pricey but worth it. 

“They cost a pretty penny, do not get me wrong,” Groundman said. “I was so against spending around $40 for a single water bottle for the longest time, but I finally caved when I saw a lot of people with them. They obviously have to be worth the price if so many people purchase them.”

Javier Numez, a junior at CSU studying health and exercise science, said these water bottles are overhyped and not worth the extra money.

“These water bottles are dumb,” Numez said. “I just do not understand how one would want to spend so much money on a single water bottle when they can get another water bottle for less than half the price.”

Some notable features on the water bottles are the bright colors and the logo. 

“The colors on these water bottles are just so cute, and they do not have any condensation,” said Brittney Waters, a sophomore studying fashion design at CSU. “I love that my hydro flask does not sweat because when water bottles do, it’s just nonsense. It has a pretty color, does not sweat, and for me, it keeps ice

cold for about almost two days.”

Jennifer Castro, a sophomore at CSU studying horticulture, said Hydro Flasks make an impact on people’s lives.

“One time my friend dropped her Hydroflask and cried because it had a dent in it,” Castro said. “One thing I noticed with these water bottles is that once someone buys a hydro flask, they never go back to any other brand of water bottles. I personally do not have one yet, but I am thinking of investing in one because they seem durable and worth the money.”

Collegian reporter Mareena Winchell can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter  @mareenaaaa_.

