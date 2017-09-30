Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU production of “Three Sisters” experiences rough opening night at UCA

A moderate audience gathered for “Three Sisters,” a play by Anton Chekov, Friday night at the University Center for the Arts at Colorado State University. 

 

There were several hilarious moments, many of which can be attributed to Charlie Hart in his role as Kulygin. His entrances and short exclamations broke the dramatic tension of several scenes and let the audience relax.

Other moments in the evening did not go as planned. A bottle of liquid spilled across the stage just minutes before a container of sugar cubes was flung from the table and spilled all over. This broke the flow of the scene.

The first two acts were somewhat stiff and stagnant. However, after intermission, the cast seemed to relax and add in the dynamics that were lacking in the first half.

Annabel Wall played Natasha, the character everyone loved to hate. As she relaxed into her role, she added a level of sass to her scenes that brought them to life and made them more relatable to the audience.

Kelsey Richards was perhaps the most engaged actress of the show. She maintained character at all times and held easily the most stage presence. From the moment the show opened, the audience followed her. By the end of the show, she commanded the sympathy of the entire room.

Director, Walt Jones, gave little comment on the show. Jones has been working in CSU’s theater program since 2006 and graduated from The Yale School of Drama.

The music choice was limited to Tchaikovsky, which matched the period and era but seemed somewhat generic.

The script was quite an obstacle to tackle. The show was successful for a college production. The minimal age of the cast made some roles only partly believable despite their efforts. It was just difficult to imagine a 22-year-old from the 21st century as a 40-year-old in Victorian-era Russia. It was generally difficult to follow and remain engaged.

Collegian reporter Emma Turner can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @EmmaTurner1228.

