CSU men’s golf finishes strong after quick turnaround

After the best finish in the history of the Ram Masters Invitational on Tuesday, the Colorado State men’s golf team was back in action on Friday to compete in the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate tournament, hosted by the University of New Mexico.

Whether it was the quick turnaround or the wind and rain, something cooled off the Rams during Friday’s first round. However, they still had two rounds left in the two-day tournament.

With an already challenging course mixed with spatterings of wind and rain, the Rams endured a difficult opening round of the tournament. Only two of 17 teams finished under par after the first round. CSU struggled and posted a plus-7 to finish the round in ninth place.

Things went a little better for the Rams in the afternoon as Max Oelfke anchored the team by shooting 1-under par. The team overall only shot one stroke better in the second round, but Oelfke’s strong play combined with struggles from other teams helped the Rams finish the day tied for fourth with a 13-over 589 on the par-72 course.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The third round was the Rams’ best of the weekend. The team shot a 4-over 292 for the day, again led by Oelfke’s team-leading 1-under 71. It wasn’t enough to move up the board though as Colorado State dropped one place to finish fifth in the tournament with a 17-over 881. The Rams finished three strokes ahead of host UNM, San Diego State and Colorado, who all tied for sixth.

The weekend shouldn’t be considered too much of a letdown from last weekend though as the Rams played stiffer competition on a more challenging course. The Rams also had three players in Oelfke, Jake Staino and A.J. Ott finish in the top 20, tied for the most in the tournament with rival CU.

“I’m very happy with our performance this week,” head coach Christian Newton said in a statement. “The guys showed resiliency and toughness on a really tough set-up.”

The Rams have finished in the top five of the first three tournaments they have played in this year and will aim to continue their strong play on October 9-10. University of Denver will play host to the Rams in the two-day, three-round Paintbrush Invitational at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colo.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Collegian sports reporter Mack Beaulieu can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on twitter @Mack_enzie_James