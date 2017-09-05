CSU football secures commitment from 3-star Ohio defensive end

Despite losing to Colorado for the third year in a row, it was not all bad news for the Ram faithful this weekend, as CSU football picked up a commitment from St. Francis De Sales High School (Ohio) defensive end Brandon Derrow.

The 6-foot-4, 243 pound defensive end announced his commitment to CSU on Twitter amid the excitement of the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Derrow tweeted a screen-grab of a note thanking all those that helped him along the way and all of the coaches that recruited him.

The note ends with Derrow writing, “After much thought and talk with the closest people in my life, I have decided to continue my academic and football career at Colorado State University! I want to thank Coach (Mike) Bobo, coach (Jamie) Bryant and coach (Ricky) Logo for the incredible opportunity. I’m excited to be a part of the family and looking forward to what is to come.”

Listed as a 3-star prospect by Scout and 247Sports, Derrow holds offers from Division 1 programs all around the country, including Rutgers, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.

As a junior for SFHS, the Columbus, OH. native recorded one sack and four total tackles in two games played at the varsity level (2016). The Stallions finished the season 13-1 and ranked No. 141 nationally. In 2017, SFHS is 2-0 to start the season, winning those games by a combined score of 84-14.

NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on specific individuals before they have signed a national letter of intent. Derrow will be eligible to do so on national signing day, which takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

With the commitment from Derrow, Colorado State’s 2018 recruiting class is now up to 18. The Rams have secured verbal commitments from players in nine different states, including California, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio and Texas.

Along with recruiting all over the country, the Rams have been able to secure a nice variety of players. Ten of CSU’s 18 commitments come from the defensive side of the ball, while the other eight are classified as athletes or offensive players.

Colorado State 2018 verbal commitments:

