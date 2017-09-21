CSU football releases Colorado-themed alternate uniforms

Colorado State football teased fans online all week, but the Rams finally released their highly anticipated new alternate uniform design Thursday. The Rams’ new look is called “state of pride” and features a Colorado flag theme throughout the design.

The design features an all-white uniform that includes a new alternate white jersey with Colorado flags on the sleeve. Along with the new jersey, the Rams new look includes a flat white helmet with Colorado flags on the side and blue stripes over the top.

Unlike all of the Rams’ other helmet designs, this one does not include horns on the helmet and also does not feature green anywhere in the uniform.

“Our partnership with Under Armour provides for specialty uniforms and the UA design team does a tremendous job driving the creative process,” Athletic Director Joe Parker said in a release. “The use of our iconic state flag as the base element for this uniform speaks to the pride across Colorado for the University and also our mission as a land grant institution.

Under Armour is currently in its fifth year as the official apparel and uniform provider for Colorado State athletics. The partnership began in 2013 and was continued with a multi-year renewal in 2016. In addition to the standard home and away uniforms and the Ag Day orange jerseys for the football team, Under Armour has produced an all-gray uniform that debuted in the 2016 Border War against Wyoming.

CSU will debut its new threads against Boise State on Nov. 11. The game is currently scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff and will air on CBS Sports Network.

