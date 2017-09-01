Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU defense exceeding expectations through two games

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports

DENVER – The Colorado State Football Team prepares to take the field in the tunnel at Sports Authority Stadium prior to the Rocky Mountain Showdown Kick Off. At the half, the Rams were down 17-3. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – CAM the Ram sits ready for his special appearance at the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1. The Rams were down 17- 3 at half time. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – Colorado State Senior Evan Colorito makes a tackle on a CU player during the first quarter of action during the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The Rams were down 17- 3 at half. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – Colorado State defensive lineman Jakob Buys celebrates a sack during the first quarter of action against the Colorado Buffalos during the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup runs after making a catch during the second quarter of action against the Colorado Buffalos during the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1. The Rams were down 17-3 at half time. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – A member of the Air Force ROTC leads pushups after a Colorado State field goal during the second quarter of the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER – Colorado State University students occupy the student section at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium during the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
DENVER - CSU wide receiver Trey Smith misses the catch from quarterback Nick Stevens during the 2017 Rocky Mountain Showdown. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
DENVER - Junior wide receiver Olabisi Johnson celebrates a first down during Friday's Rocky Mountain Showdown Sept. 1. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
DENVER - Junior wide receiver Olabisi Johnson (81) reacts after an offensive pass interference call during Friday's Rocky Mountain Showdown. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Griffin Hammer (88) freshman reacts to referee calls and crowd reactions during the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1, 2017. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Freshman Jaden Walker (9) sits on the bench and listens to playbacks of the games and referee calls during the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1, 2017. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
DENVER - Junior Wideout Olabisi Johnson (81) reacts after an offensive pass interference call on the Rams that cost them a touchdown. CU defeated the CSU 17-3. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
RockyMountainShowdownASAP-10
DENVER - CSU and CU players gather in the center of the field to pray after CU's 17-3 win over CSU during the 2017 Rocky Mountain Showdown. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

The Colorado State football team lost its third consecutive game to Colorado Friday night in what was a closely contested match between in-state rivals. Contrary to what CSU has experienced in previous years, the Rams defense put the team in a position to win the game, but the offense was unable to capitalize.

Throughout the evening, the defense consistently responded to controversy by stopping an explosive CU offense. After allowing 17 points early, the Rams shut out the Buffs for the remainder of the contest, including the entire second half.

For head coach Mike Bobo, the resolve that his defense has shown throughout the first two games of the 2017 season is reason for optimism. 

Colorado State Cornerback Kevin Nutt Jr. celebrates an interception during the second quarter of action of the Rocky Mountain Showdown on September 1, 2017. The Rams are down 17-3 to the Buffalos. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

“I know what we have, I know that we’ve got a good football team,” Bobo said. “I love the mentality of our defense. The fighter’s mentality that we’ve been talking about, to keep answering the bell the whole game. I thought they’ve done that for two games. I thought we played better this week defensively than last week, there was improvement.”

The attitude coming out on defense was different from the get-go. The Rams forced a three-and-out during CU’s first drive and ended it with an emphatic sack from defensive lineman Jakob Buys. They continued to apply pressure throughout the evening, leading to opportunities in the secondary. 

One of six seniors who started on defense Friday night, Buys attributes some of the defensive success this season to the amount of experience within the unit.

“It’s the maturity level,” Buys said. “Our defense was flying to the ball. We all love each other…we’re playing for each other out there. Our maturity level has risen so much since last year, we’re just a completely different team.”

Considering the Rams only recorded one sack and rarely applied pressure to Oregon State during last week’s victory, increased pressure was a focus leading up to the game. It showed on Friday night, as the Rams notched five sacks and applied pressure throughout.

linemen push each other
Jakob Buys pushes through the offensive line during the Rocky Mountain Showdown on September 1, 2017 (Jack Stakebaum | Collegian).f

“The difference was getting the quarterback out of the pocket,” senior cornerback Kevin Nutt said. “We knew that if we rattled him up a little bit, he’s going to make some mistakes. That was the main thing going into this game was make him get out of the pocket, make him uncomfortable.”

The plan worked for the defense, as CU quarterback Steven Montez scrambled around the pocket all night, having to avoid incoming pressure. In two instances, it resulted in interceptions from Nutt. During his first pick of the game, Nutt jumped Montez’ pass and wrestled the ball away from a CU receiver in the second quarter.

He then opened the fourth quarter with another interception in the end zone to help keep the Rams within striking distance. The progression he has shown to this point in the season is something that Bobo noticed.

“He’s gotten tougher mentally,” Bobo said. “He’s done a really good job of being a student of the game. I probably see him in the offices more than anybody on our football team, constantly trying to study tape and improve. He’s been a leader with his play…he’s a good teammate, he’s going to be dependable and he’s going to do his job.”

The Rams will attempt to carry over the defensive momentum into next Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the on-campus stadium. 

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources