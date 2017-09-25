If you ever wanted to elevate your bass fishing skills and compete at a collegiate level, the CSU Bass Fishing Club is a great opportunity. You will compete locally at reservoirs such as Horsetooth as well as at a regional level. For more information about the club, click here.

