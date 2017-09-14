Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Advertise with us

Local artist wants to make an impact beyond Fort Collins

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: College Avenue, FoCo Finds

Artistry is one of the many outlets of the human soul. Whether the art comes from a place of pain or of exultation, it can and will be created.

Fort Collins runs rampant with local artists looking to turn their lives into tangible, feasible aspirations. Highlights of the local scene are in many locations throughout Fort Collins, a keen eye can pick out some local gems. Several hot spots for art lovers include the Downtown Artery, the Illustrated Light Gallery and Colorado State University’s University Center for the Arts.

Sophomore human development and family studies major at CSU, Brooke Pottinger said, “They’re a really hip way to showcase up and coming artists and make them prevalent now.”

edit- IMG_6921.jpg
Diligently focused, McPuff works on a new Fiasco that will be featured on his travels. Photo credit: Alea Schmidt

Mike McPuff, a young Fort Collins local artist, speaks a lot about overcoming troublesome situations and creating something constructive from them. He describes his style to be separate from the majority of the local art in Fort Collins with solid lines creating cartoony and funny concepts. Much of Fort Collin’s art is “visionary” while McPuff’s art is quick for attention. He fills every scape of space with something to hold the audience’s attention while also keeping the feel of the pieces over all, hearted and extensively creative mind set.

McPuff is featured in various locations around Fort Collins, with support from the Fort Collins Mural Project, as well as in many local shops.

McPuff’s most significant piece, in his opinion, is titled “A Glimpse Past the Threshold,” said McPuff. “It’s my biggest painting that I’ve done, and it’s a section from that mural I painted off of Olive and College.” HIs most significant and active pieces are known as Fiascos. They are big paintings with many little scenarios going on in them. It is near impossible to stand in front of a McPuff Fiasco and think mundane thoughts. As a commissioned digital artist he also makes portraits, animations and album covers online.

edit- IMG_6963.jpg
McPuff described that all of his art is done in the out doors to help draw inspiration from the things around him. Photo credit: Alea Schmidt

While McPuff feels Fort Collins is a “good place to be,” he has bigger plans for the time to come. He is currently in the process of packing himself up and leading a nomadic life across the United States to reach out and collaborate all around the nation. Of course, this wasn’t all in ease. McPuff said that he had to “give a lot up to go travel.”

“This [traveling] is for me. I haven’t even been on a plane… and at this point, where I don’t need to show up for a 9 to 5 job every day, I really can just wake up and do my art anywhere.” McPuff said that he wishes to further his art reach past the U.S. at some point, but getting his bearings across the states is his current path.

Art is a prominent outlet for many people to express an array of emotions. “I moved around a lot as a kid… a lot of tough stuff growing up,” said McPuff. “It [art] has always been an escape growing up, and people who don’t have a lot of crazy shit happen in their lives don’t have the urge to create as much art.”

Of course, joy and love are emotions that influence plenty of our lives. “Art comes a place of pain with a lot of sad stuff,” said McPuff. “That is usually the best art for me.”

McPuff is a role model for people everywhere in the task of overcoming unavoidable situations and making them into something to further not only his collection of art, but his self as a person.

IMG_6973.jpg
Decorated head to toe in his own art, McPuff shows off the piece he worked on during the interview. Photo credit: Alea Schmidt

 

Recent Articles:

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources