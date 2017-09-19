Club wrestling to host multiple fundraisers prior to 2017 season

The Colorado State club wrestling team will host a fundraising event from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Pour Brothers Community Tavern in Old Town Fort Collins.

The event is free to attend and Pour Bros. will donate all tips gathered during the fundraiser to the wrestling team. The donations will be used to help the team cover travel expenses throughout the year. Head coach Kendall DeJonge will be a guest bartender for the event. In addition to the event on Wednesday, Illegal Pete’s will host a fundraising event on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“We are very appreciative of Pour Bros. and all of our supporters,” DeJonge said. “This event is a great opportunity for our supporters to meet CSU wrestlers and coaches.”

The Rams hope to build off a successful 2016 season where they sent six wrestlers to the National Collegian Wrestling Association national tournament. With a total of seven returning national qualifiers, the team will look to continue the tradition.

The season officially kicks off at home on Thursday, Nov. 2 as the Rams take on Air Force Academy. Wrestling will start at 7 p.m. at the South College Gym. The Rams will host their annual CSU invitational two days later on Nov. 4.

Collegian sports reporter Tyler Johnson