Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Colorado State club wrestling eager to begin 2017-18 season

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Club Sports, Featured, Sports

CSU club wrestlers and alumni gather at Pour Brothers Community Tavern for a fundraiser on Sept. 20. (Photo courtesy of CSU club wrestling)

To combat the travel costs that accrue throughout a season, the Colorado State club wrestling team is holding a series of fundraisers to prepare for the 2017 season.

The first event was held at Pour Brothers Community Tavern in Old Town last Wednesday, Sept. 20. Head coach Kendall DeJonge served as a guest bar tender for the event as friends, family, alumni and fans showed their support. The team will also hold three additional events, the first coming on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Chipotle. The second event will be held at Illegal Pete’s on Oct. 17. The Rams will conclude their fundraising events with a youth wrestling tournament for kids in kindergarten to eighth grade on Saturday, Oct. 29. Registration for the tournament is open now and can be found on the wrestling team’s Facebook page.

These events lead up to the kickoff of the 2017-18 season on Thursday, Nov. 2 as the Rams take on Air Force Prep Academy. This will be a good early test for the Rams as they are pitted against a team that consistently sends many wrestlers to national tournaments, said coach DeJonge. After sending six wrestlers to nationals in Texas last season, the season cannot start soon enough for the Rams.

“I’m a little nervous but that’s just because it’s still preseason,” sophomore Colin Saiz said. “But once I get into the first match I know that will go away.”

Several of the Rams dealt with injuries in the 2016-17 season. Saiz missed the first half of the season with a knee injury but battled through and was able to qualify for nationals as a freshman. Saiz says that his knee feels back to normal and expects to stay healthy this season.

The season will continue to ramp up for the Rams as they host their annual CSU Invitational with teams coming in from all over the country, including BYU, Arizona and Texas Tech. The competition figures to be fierce as many national qualifiers will participate in the tournament.

Having graduated some key seniors from last year, the Rams boast a youthful roster. The first match of the season will allow several freshmen to get their first taste of college wrestling, and DeJonge is excited about the prospects of growing and developing a young team.

“We have a great group of freshmen coming onto the team this year,” DeJonge said. “They are going to be able to help us compete at a high level.”

Of the plethora of freshmen on the team, Santana Salas has proven his worth. The freshman has shown maturity and ability to wrestle smart in the first practices of the year, according to DeJonge.

After a busy first week of the season at home, the Rams will begin traveling to tournaments across the country. Greeley, Colo., Las Vegas, Nev. and Provo, Utah will all host the Rams in the 2017-18 season. They will wrap up the season on Feb. 24 with the NCWA Great Plains Conference Tournament and an opportunity to earn a spot in the National Championships in Allen, Texas.

Wrestling will start at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 4. Both events will be held in the South College Gym. To field a full dual squad, the wrestling team is still looking for wrestlers to join the team. For more information, please contact head coach Kendall DeJonge at csu.wresling.coach@gmail.com.

Collegian sports reporter Tyler Johnson can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TylerGjohnson20.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources