Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

‘Capitalism at its finest’: CSU reacts to Spotify, Hulu collaboration

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, College, Movies and TV, Music, Music

If you pay for the Student Premium on Spotify, you now get access to Hulu as well.   

A few days ago, Spotify and Hulu came out with a collaboration. This new package is called “Spotify Premium for Students, now with Hulu”.

“My hands were sweating when I found out about this,” said Carlos Tovar, a freshman undeclared student at CSU. “I feel like Apple Music is going to have to compete real hard with this bundle. This is the deal of the century. When I heard about this, I cancelled my Apple Music subscription so fast because it just doesn’t compete with these prices.”  

A phone with the spotify logo on it with some headphones attached to the phone.
(Photo courtesy of flickr.com)

Being able to have a subscription to both music and TV shows and movies is very beneficial. Especially, when they are both at a touch of a button.

“It’s a win-win situation,” said Collin Sheehan, an English and philosophy major at CSU. “Now, I can listen to the Grateful Dead and watch ‘Rick and Morty’ at the same time. I think this business move is going to help both these companies make life-long customers. This collaboration is capitalism at its finest.”

This collaboration is the first of its kind within the streaming industry.

“This has created an environment of competition between the different streaming services which will hopefully lead to more affordable prices,” said Julio Flores, a freshman undeclared student at CSU. “Hulu will get a lot more attention now because of this. I feel like Netflix sells are going to plunge.”

This new collaboration is even appealing to those who do not pay for Spotify.  

“I already pay for Hulu, and I do not pay for Spotify premium,” said Imani Morris, a junior journalism major at CSU. “Hulu alone is around $8. Next month–when my Hulu account is up–I’ll start paying for Spotify premium.”

White background with a green Hulu logo
Hulu | Photo Curiosity: Flickr

Both companies are extremely comparable in what they provide to their consumers.

“If we think about itSpotify and Hulu are very much alike,” said Brittney Walker, a junior animal science major. “They both provide good streaming content. It was only time until like-minded companies started pairing like this. It’s a smart business move on both ends.”

College students are known to take the best price for an item because of their financial situation, so a deal like this is hard to beat.

“As a student, I use both anyways, so having both under the same payment is very useful,” said Colin Hart an accounting major at CSU. “I’m seriously thinking about switching over to Spotify just because of this partnership.”

Students can now stream their favorite music, shows and movies. If you are interested in this deal, you can sign up at spotify.com

Collegian reporter Mareena Winchell can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @mareenaaaa_. 

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources