Breakfast to be served for bicycle commuters

Bicyclists will be able to replenish some of the calories they burn riding to Colorado State University during this year’s Bike to Breakfast events on campus.

Bike to Breakfast, sponsored by Parking and Transportation Services, will provide breakfast on three separate dates to bikers to urge students and faculty to ride their bikes to campus.

Breakfast dates and locations: Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Plum St. and Meridian Ave. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Hughes Way and Meridian St. Wednesday, September 27, 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Newton Statue and Pitkin St.

About 20 percent of students ride their bike to class, according to CSU Risk and Public Safety Communication Manager Dell Rae Ciaravola. Last year, the event drew more than 700 people, Ciaravola wrote in an email to the Collegian.

“CSU RAMbassadors, CSU Police, ATFAB members, ASCSU members and other transportation staff from the University will provide education, freebies, and information to students and employees about bike infrastructure and safety at the stations,” Ciaravola wrote.

Madelyn Royal, the deputy director of environmental affairs for ASCSU, said the bike paths could be congested during the breakfasts. She said that as CSU enrollment continues to increase, bikers will need to be more aware.

“One of the goals of the Bike to Breakfast is to offer a little bit of bike safety education so people get through the trails safely,” Royal said.

Fort Collins is recognized as an excellent place to be a biker and was named a Platinum Level Bicycle Friendly University by the League of American Bicyclists.

Parking and Transportation Services is looking for volunteers for the event. Anyone interested in volunteering for Bike to Breakfast can email PTS Alternative Transportation staff member Aaron Buckley at aaron.buckley@colostate.edu to sign up for a one-hour shift between 7:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

“We’ll be out there volunteering and giving out burritos to any students who have the urge to bike to school,” Royal said.

