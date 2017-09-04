Ask AJ about things to do in Fort Collins

DISCLAIMER: This advice probably shouldn’t actually be followed, but you should read it anyway because it’s funny.

Where can I find some good local music?

If you drive around the neighborhoods in Fort Collins, eventually you’ll hear the faint sound of off-beat drumming. Drive towards the noise. As you get closer, you’ll eventually hear some shitty basic guitar riffs and meaningless lyrics sung by some underground indie artist. You can park on the street outside their parents’ house and listen, at least until their mom kicks them out for being too obnoxious.

What are some cool free things to do in Fort Collins?

Fort Collins is surprisingly a very “broke college student” friendly town. We have Horsetooth Reservoir, which is free to go to (but you have to pay for parking). We have a unique downtown area that was a model for Downtown Disney (but you have to pay an exorbitant amount of money to get into nearly every place). We have an assortment of breweries that make local beer (for almost $10 a bottle).

But my favorite locations by far are the plethora of train tracks that run straight through town in the most inconvenient places! For absolutely no money at all, you can witness the trains at incredibly untimely hours, like at 2, 3, or 4 in the morning. And when you’re trying to get to the opposite side of campus but a train blocks your path, it’s sure to make you 20 minutes late. Gotta love Fort Collins.

Where’s a good spot to go on a run or hike?

I don’t really know why anyone would want to go run or hike or do any sort of physical activity whatsoever in the first place. But I guess if someone is holding a bullet to your head and saying that they will shoot you if you don’t go (which, to be honest, I’d rather just die), there are some pretty sick places to go.

One of my favorites is the long trek that it takes to get from my room to the fridge. Another favorite, if you’re up for the challenge, is the distance that you have to walk to get from one building on campus to another on the complete opposite side within the span of 10 minutes.

Where can I meet new people?

Why would you want to do that?

How can I get around without having to drive?

Fort Collins is one of the most friendly cities when it comes to alternate forms of transportation. Though it seems like literally everyone in the city is driving at all times because there’s constant traffic, in reality, most people are biking.

Biking is great because of the culture here in Fort Collins. One game that bikers secretly like to play is “How Many Drivers Can I Piss Off Today?” Another popular biker pastime is seeing how many times you can almost get hit by a car in a day. But my personal favorite is breaking as many traffic rules as I can as I get from one place to the next.

Try to see how many different games you can play when biking around Fort Collins.

Have a question for AJ? Email her at askaj.collegeave@gmail.com.