Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

An easy, no-bake breakfast option

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: College Avenue, Food & Drink

Mornings can be rough. And most of the time, we as college students are in such a hurry to get to class that we forget to grab breakfast as we run out the door.

Now I know we have all been told by just about everyone, “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” But how many millennials actually take part in the morning meal? According to The Washington Post, only 60 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 29 make an effort to eat breakfast every day.

You may think avoiding breakfast in the morning will save you time and make you get through your day a little faster. But that is not the case. Taking just a few extra minutes in the morning to fuel your body can give you an energy boost and help you focus better in class, rather than thinking about what is for lunch.

Having an easy, on-the-go breakfast option can make all the difference on your busy mornings.

No-bake breakfast bites are simple to make and will last in your kitchen the whole week. On a Sunday night, it’s easy to roll up some breakfast bites and not have to worry about what you’re going to eat the rest of the week.

As someone who is taking 15 credit hours, works 30 hours a week and travels every other weekend, these are a lifesaver.

You probably have all of the ingredients in your pantry right now as you are reading this. Think about it. All you need to make these bites is peanut butter, honey, chocolate chips and oats. Mix all of the ingredients together, let them chill in the fridge for 15-30 minutes, then roll them up. You can even press them into a pan to make breakfast bites if you want. And there you go! You have made your breakfast for the week in about 40 minutes. It is that easy.

Although it doesn’t say so in the original recipe, I would recommend keeping your bites in the fridge on a plate after you have rolled them into balls. I found them to be a little sticky and in need of some hardening before eating.

If you have more time in the mornings, like on the weekends, try your hand at making a more elaborate breakfast. But if you are looking for a no-hassle meal, breakfast bites will be your best friend.

After making these, all you have to do is wake up Monday morning, make some coffee, grab a no-bake breakfast bite and get your day started.

breakfast.jpg
These peanut butter breakfast bites are easy to make and will get you through your busiest days. Photo credit: Benjamin Chang

4 Ingredient Peanut Butter Energy Bites

INGREDIENTS

2/3 cup Creamy Peanut Butter

1/2 cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

2 tablespoons Honey

1 cup Old Fashioned Oats

 

 

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine all four ingredients in a medium bowl until well mixed.

2. Place bowl in the fridge for 15-30 minutes to harden and make them easier to roll.

3. Take a tablespoon of the mixture to roll into about 12 bites.

4. Refrigerate for up to a week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources