An easy, no-bake breakfast option

Mornings can be rough. And most of the time, we as college students are in such a hurry to get to class that we forget to grab breakfast as we run out the door.

Now I know we have all been told by just about everyone, “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” But how many millennials actually take part in the morning meal? According to The Washington Post, only 60 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 29 make an effort to eat breakfast every day.

You may think avoiding breakfast in the morning will save you time and make you get through your day a little faster. But that is not the case. Taking just a few extra minutes in the morning to fuel your body can give you an energy boost and help you focus better in class, rather than thinking about what is for lunch.

Having an easy, on-the-go breakfast option can make all the difference on your busy mornings.

No-bake breakfast bites are simple to make and will last in your kitchen the whole week. On a Sunday night, it’s easy to roll up some breakfast bites and not have to worry about what you’re going to eat the rest of the week.

As someone who is taking 15 credit hours, works 30 hours a week and travels every other weekend, these are a lifesaver.

You probably have all of the ingredients in your pantry right now as you are reading this. Think about it. All you need to make these bites is peanut butter, honey, chocolate chips and oats. Mix all of the ingredients together, let them chill in the fridge for 15-30 minutes, then roll them up. You can even press them into a pan to make breakfast bites if you want. And there you go! You have made your breakfast for the week in about 40 minutes. It is that easy.

Although it doesn’t say so in the original recipe, I would recommend keeping your bites in the fridge on a plate after you have rolled them into balls. I found them to be a little sticky and in need of some hardening before eating.

If you have more time in the mornings, like on the weekends, try your hand at making a more elaborate breakfast. But if you are looking for a no-hassle meal, breakfast bites will be your best friend.

After making these, all you have to do is wake up Monday morning, make some coffee, grab a no-bake breakfast bite and get your day started.

4 Ingredient Peanut Butter Energy Bites

INGREDIENTS

2/3 cup Creamy Peanut Butter

1/2 cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

2 tablespoons Honey

1 cup Old Fashioned Oats

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine all four ingredients in a medium bowl until well mixed.

2. Place bowl in the fridge for 15-30 minutes to harden and make them easier to roll.

3. Take a tablespoon of the mixture to roll into about 12 bites.

4. Refrigerate for up to a week.