Air Force tickets sold out to general public

Excitement for the Colorado State football team remains high in the local community, as the Rams have now sold out of tickets for the general public for two of the Rams remaining home games.

Earlier this month it was announced that standing room only tickets were all that remained for the Homecoming game against Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 14. Today, Athletic Director Joe Parker announced that general admission tickets for the Air Force game on Oct. 28 have also officially sold out as well.

Students can still reserve seats for both games online through the online ticketing portal. If all the student-tickets are reserved in advance, the game will be ruled as an official sellout. If all tickets are not claimed in advance, then students will be able to claim a seat by scanning their ID directly at the gate.

CSU football is currently 2-0 in games played at the on-campus stadium in 2017. The Rams beat down Oregon State 58-27 in front of 37, 853 fans on Aug. 26. A few weeks later, CSU celebrated Ag Day with a 28-point victory over Abilene-Christian on Sept. 9.

The Rams will open up Mountain West play on the road with games at Hawaii (Sept. 30) and Utah State (Oct. 7), before hosting the Wolfpack on Oct. 14. The Rams last played at Nevada in October of 2014, defeating the Wolfpack 31-24.

After hosting Nevada, CSU will have a quick turnaround with a game at New Mexico on Friday, Oct. 20, before hosting Air Force on Oct. 28. CSU is 1-1 against the academy over the last two seasons. Most recently, the Rams lost a shootout to the Falcons 49-46 in 2016.

