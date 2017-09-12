Aggie Village waitlists create plans for similar housing

As the city of Fort Collins grows with Colorado State University, the University is working on keeping up with the supply of off-campus apartments.

With the opening of Aggie Village in 2016, the popularity of the apartment complex has increased, resulting in hundreds of students being waitlisted who applied for the Fall 2017 semester.

Aggie Village was created by CSU in order to offer a off campus living option in a convenient location for students, according to the Housing and Dining Services website. Because of its popularity, the apartment complex dealt with a large waitlist and had to deny housing to many students.

“I applied (to Aggie Village) in January and didn’t hear back for two months,” said Nathan Renshaw, a sophomore studying english and philosophy. “Then, I was waitlisted, (but) I had found somewhere else to live before then.”

Those who were put on the waitlist for the apartments were given a few options: remain on the Aggie waitlist in case space opened up later; cancel their application and receive a full refund of their deposit; move their application to another semester or transfer their deposit to the residence halls where space was guaranteed.

“Students were notified of their apartment assignment on an ongoing basis, beginning in late March, once we knew how many of last year’s residents were planning to stay and how many were planning to move out,” wrote Christie Mathews, director of Apartment Life in a statement to the Collegian. “About half of last year’s residents chose to stay, so we had just over 500 spaces available for this summer and fall.”

Not every apartment complex dealt with hundreds of students on a waitlist like Aggie Village.

Rams Village, located less than a mile west of CSU, also dealt with a waitlist, but not of the same caliber. The wait list size for different bedroom units did not exceed the number of units available, and only around 10 groups did not get a unit. The apartment complex established a wait list in order to give its current residents time to renew their lease.

Nicole Mizer, the community manager of Rams Village Apartments, believes that with the housing projects and current housing opportunities in the Fort Collins area, there is not a shortage of housing available.

“Timing can be a key factor for students depending on the type of housing they are wanting to lease,” Mizer wrote in an email to the Collegian. “I do not think there is a shortage of apartments available to CSU Students, especially with all the new housing, both geared directly for students and traditional, that is in the works to come online in the next 12 months.”

Another apartment complex geared to CSU students, State on Campus Apartments, avoids the issue of wait-listing by stopping the signing of leases once a type of unit filled up.

“This year there was not a wait list for the property,” wrote Aaron Worley, leasing director for State on Campus Apartments, in an email to the Collegian. “There were certain unit types that we ran out of early on in the season and there was an internal wait list for those, that if a desired unit type became available for a future resident that was not available when they signed, they could be transferred to that unit prior to move-in.”

Because of high demand, Aggie Village has started planning to build another apartment complex that is similar in its off-campus lifestyle.

“The popularity of Aggie Village will influence our next housing project, which is slated for the Aylesworth/Newsom site,” wrote Mari Strombom, interim executive director for Housing & Dining Services. “We will begin planning next month and no date is set yet for groundbreaking, but now that Aggie Village has been open for a full year and we know that demand is high, we will plan to continue to build and renovate housing that appeals to students in a similar way.”

Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at news@collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_ jules.