Annual Fall Address, University Picnic to occur next Wednesday

This year marks the 20th anniversary of a Colorado State University tradition, the celebration of a community that pulled together in the midst of disaster, the Spring Creek Flood of 1997 – the annual fall picnic and the President’s Fall address.

President Tony Frank’s fall address will begin at the Oval on Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m. and will end around 1:30 p.m, according to Colorado State University’s event calendar.

The community is welcome to gather at the Oval at 11:15 with CSU’s marching band, according to SOURCE. President Frank’s speech will start 15 minutes later at the South end of the Oval.

As a thank you to the University community for pulling together after the Spring Creek flood, the first University picnic was held in September of 1997, SOURCE wrote. This year’s picnic marks the 20th anniversary of the event.

“The event has been held annually in conjunction with the President’s fall address as a University tradition ever since,” SOURCE wrote.

There are also gluten and dairy-free options, including: turkey sandwich on gluten-free bread with lettuce and tomato, boulder canyon gluten free kettle chips, and gluten free granola bar.

The Oval will be closed to traffic and parking throughout the day, according to SOURCE.

The campus community is encouraged to utilize The Around the Horn shuttle system. The shuttle will run every 10 minutes, it usually stops at the Oval but due to the fall address set up, it will be rerouted to the Administration building.

If the weather conflicts with the address, the location may be altered. SOURCE advises to stay updated and check the CSU website for possible location changes.

Collegian news reporter Abby Currie can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @abcchic15.