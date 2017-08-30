Rocky Mountain Collegian

Tour de Fat returns this weekend with ticketed performances

Dressed as Posidon, Andy Thran, cheers joyfuly as he is sprayed with water during the long, hot Tour de Fat ride in 2015. All riders eagerly welcomed water and free refreshments from the yards of houses that lined the Tour de Fat bike course. (Collegian File Photo)

It is the time of year again when costumed bicyclists roam the streets of Fort Collins and live music brings people of all ages to Fort Collins’ biggest brewery.

Tour de Fat is back in Fort Collins this weekend.

The event is an annual music, bicycle and beer celebration hosted by New Belgium Brewing. Tour de Fat begins with a parade of bikes and costumes, and a day filled with circus performances and plenty of Fat Tire ends with musical headliners.

Tour de Fat events are held around the country, but as the home of New Belgium, Fort Collins has a special claim to the event. This will be the 18th Tour de Fat Fort Collins, and will be the first ticketed event, with tickets costing $25 to see the headliners and enjoy the party at the brewery.

X Ambassadors and The All-American Rejects will be headlining the main stage. X Ambassadors are a rock band from New York most well known for their 2015 singles “Renegades” and “Unsteady.” The All-American Rejects gained popularity in 2005 with “Dirty Little Secret” and “Move Along.”

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of Meldrum and Maple, and the doors open at 3 p.m. at New Belgium. More information can be found on the website. Tickets can be purchased online before the event.

Schedule

10 a.m. – Parade Launch (Corner of Meldrum and Maple)
noon – Box Office Opens On Site
noon – TdF Pre Parties Begin at Participating Bars/Restaurants (details at bottom of page)
3 p.m. – Doors open

Main Stage
3:20 p.m.         Fire leopard
3:40 p.m.         Fashion Show
4 p.m.               Imagine Circus Performances
4:15 p.m.          Denver Band CITRA
5:00 p.m.         Slow Ride
5:15 p.m.          Dance Contest
6:05 p.m.         X Ambassador
7:40 p.m.         All American Rejects

Fat Tire Belgian White Stage
3:30 p.m.          Brent Cowles
4:45 p.m.          ATOMGA
6:00 p.m.         Dragondeer
7:15 p.m.          KOLARS

