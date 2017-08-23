Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Fort Collins Comic Con to this occur weekend

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events, Featured, Fort Collins Life

  • The Fort Collins Comic Con will be held at the Northside Aztlan Community Center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 26 and 27

Every year, across the nation, various cities celebrate the geekiest fandoms in existence. Fans gather in droves dressed as their favorite “Star Trek” aliens, “Walking Dead” survivors and so much more to geek out and honor some of their favorite entertainment media. One such city is our very own Fort Collins, which is hosting its third-annual Comic Con this weekend, August 26 and 27.

While the event is not as large as Denver Comic Con, there will still be plenty of activities for visitors to indulge in. Panels for the weekend include “The Heroines of Star Wars,” “Name that Disney Song,” “Trekkie Trivia” and “The Wonderful World of Harry Potter.” Also of special note is the gaming demos that will be taking place throughout the entire weekend, as well as a Cosplay Catwalk with an introduction by Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell. To cap off the evening on Saturday, there will also be live music from the Geek Strong Band for musically inclined visitors.

As part of the event, the Old Town Library will be hosting a Teen Nerd Prom featuring movies, trivia, snacks and video games.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the event is that all badge sales benefit the Poudre River Public Library District.

For the full schedule, volunteer information and to purchase tickets, visit fococomicon.com

Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training