Fort Collins Comic Con to this occur weekend

The Fort Collins Comic Con will be held at the Northside Aztlan Community Center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 26 and 27

Every year, across the nation, various cities celebrate the geekiest fandoms in existence. Fans gather in droves dressed as their favorite “Star Trek” aliens, “Walking Dead” survivors and so much more to geek out and honor some of their favorite entertainment media. One such city is our very own Fort Collins, which is hosting its third-annual Comic Con this weekend, August 26 and 27.

While the event is not as large as Denver Comic Con, there will still be plenty of activities for visitors to indulge in. Panels for the weekend include “The Heroines of Star Wars,” “Name that Disney Song,” “Trekkie Trivia” and “The Wonderful World of Harry Potter.” Also of special note is the gaming demos that will be taking place throughout the entire weekend, as well as a Cosplay Catwalk with an introduction by Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell. To cap off the evening on Saturday, there will also be live music from the Geek Strong Band for musically inclined visitors.

As part of the event, the Old Town Library will be hosting a Teen Nerd Prom featuring movies, trivia, snacks and video games.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the event is that all badge sales benefit the Poudre River Public Library District.

For the full schedule, volunteer information and to purchase tickets, visit fococomicon.com

Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay