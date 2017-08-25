The Green Report: Back to school smoking tips

What to know about smoking marijuana in Colorado:

Must be 21 years old to consume recreational marijuana

Medical marijuana available at 18

Don’t drive high

Well it’s that time of year again, the end of August—the beginning of a new semester. Fresh faces line the halls and paths on campus, both freshman and transfer students. Some of these students chose Colorado State to be their new college home due to various programs or the new stadium, others, just want to smoke some pot, man.

Now although, here in Colorado, we are a legal state for both medical and recreational weed, CSU (and other schools in Colorado) prohibits marijuana on campus. A real bummer, but a fairly understandable one. Kind of. That conversation isn’t for today though, the conversation for the day is, with marijuana prohibited on campus, how are these freshmen going to get toasty?

Now the number one concern here is legality, of course. Majority of freshman aren’t 21 yet, so therefore they can’t even obtain or possess marijuana. However, there are more transfer students who are 21-years-old, and some freshman can possess their medical marijuana license, which can be obtained at 18, or younger with unusual circumstances. You have to be legal to smoke marijuana.

Now for those who are legal to smoke marijuana, how can they do it safely? Well for starters, they can smoke in the comfort of their own home, if the property owner allows it. There are hardly any freshmen who have this choice though. For them, it’s best to make friends with those who are older and live off campus, and travel there to smoke. Remember, it’s illegal to smoke marijuana in public, but your yard counts as an extension of your own home in most cities.

Now we don’t condone any illegal activity here, but IF you HAD to smoke illegally since these options didn’t work for you, here’s a thought on how to a person may or may not go about it.

If you will, imagine a secluded piece of nature, hidden from the rest of the world, or a nice sketchy dark alley, with lots of coverage to hide from. These places are ideal for smoking illegally, potentially speaking of course. Secluded, and away from prying eye of those who are trying to harsh your mellow. Just make sure you have a good lookout to watch out for passersby and the popo. From what I understand, this is great, until it gets cold and windy. Then what is a stoner to do?

In cases of this cold or wind weather, the stoner, in their natural habitat of laziness, will want to stay inside and smoke. This poses a problem for some as not all can smoke in their humble abode. In this case, you have to get creative. For starters, an air filter for smoke is pretty clutch. Nothing too fancy, but get the best one you can. This can help filter the smell and help keep the walls from becoming as resin-y. However, the filter isn’t the most crucial tool. The three most important items are as follows: a fan facing an open window, a moist towel under the outside facing doors and probably most notably, a smoke buddy.

Now, as stated, we aren’t condoning this activity, but that’s how one MIGHT smoke in situations when legally unable. Welcome back to school.

Collegian Blogger Dylan Simonson can be reached online at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @DylanSimonson0.