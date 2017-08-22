Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Student tickets sold out for Saturday’s home opener

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports

When Colorado State football kicks off for the very first time in the on-campus stadium this Saturday there will not be an empty seat in the house. The athletic department announced Tuesday that the entire allotment of 10,000 student tickets have been claimed for the Aug. 26 matchup with Oregon State, officially ruling the game a sellout.

Along with being the first game in the new facilities, Saturday will also be the first time that students use the new ticketing system for football. Students that reserved a seat in advance do not need to print out a physical ticket. They simply can scan their ID directly at the gate.

Saturday’s matchup with Oregon State will be the first football game to be played on campus in nearly 50 years. The game will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. MT and will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.

Gates will officially open up at 10:30 a.m., with pre-game festivities expected to start before then. Saturday’s crowd is anticipated to be around 36,500 people, as there will be no standing room tickets available for the home opener.

Collegian sports director can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

